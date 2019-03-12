Brokers' take

Get our introductory offer at only
Singtel | Buy (maintained)
March 11 close: S$2.93
Fair value: S$3.79
OCBC Investment Research, March 11
Following Bharti Airtel's upcoming US$3.5 billion rights issuance, Singtel has announced that it will be subscribing fully to its rights
