Brokers' take

Singtel | Buy (maintained)
March 11 close: S$2.93
Fair value: S$3.79
OCBC Investment Research, March 11

Following Bharti Airtel's upcoming US$3.5 billion rights issuance, Singtel has announced that it will be subscribing fully to its rights

