Brokers' take

Singapore Post (SingPost) | Add (upgraded)
April 8: S$1.05
Target price: S$1.20
CGS-CIMB, April 5
WE think exiting its US e-commerce units, Jagged Peak and TradeGlobal, is positive for SingPost, as losses will no longer be a drag, prompting a
