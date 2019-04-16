Brokers' take

Get our introductory offer at only
Fu Yu Corp | Buy (maintained)
April 15 close: S$0.210
Target price: S$0.285
UOB Kay Hian, April 15
Fu Yu's conservative accounting policy in recognising its properties at book value has undervalued the assets by S$50 million, or 33 per cent of
