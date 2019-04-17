Brokers' take

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
ComfortDelGro | Hold (maintained)
April 16 close: S$2.61
Fair value: S$2.63
OCBC Investment Research, April 16
As at April 15, the share price of SBS Transit is up 55.9 per cent on the year, aided by earnings growth with the contributions from
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg