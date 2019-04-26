Brokers' take

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
ESR Reit | BUY (upgraded)
Apr 25 close: S$0.52
Fair value: S$0.565
OCBC Investment Research, April 25
ESR Reit's Q1 2019 results were within expectations. Post-merger, Q1 2019 gross revenue increased 93 per cent to S$64.8 million or 26 per cent
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg