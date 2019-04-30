Brokers' take

Get our introductory offer at only
Starhill Global Reit | Buy (Maintained)
April 29 close: S$0.755
Fair value: S$0.80
OCBC Investment Research, April 29
Starhill Global Reit's results met our expectations.
Distribution per unit rose 0.9 per cent to 1.10 Singapore cents;
