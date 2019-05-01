Brokers' take

Get our introductory offer at only
DBS Group Holdings | Hold (Downgraded)
April 30 close: S$28.25
Fair value: S$29.18
OCBC Investment Research, April 30
DBS posted Q1 2019 net earnings of S$1.65 billion on Monday, beating consensus of S$1.48 billion.
Allowances came off
