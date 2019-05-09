Brokers' take

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Sunningdale Tech | Hold (upgraded)
May 8 close: S$1.32
Target price: S$1.38
CGS-CIMB, May 7
First quarter net profit of S$0.8 million was a relief as we were worried that Sunningdale may incur a loss in the first quarter.
Excluding a
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg