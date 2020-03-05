You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Brokers' take: Analysts downgrade Singapore banks after Fed rate cut

Thu, Mar 05, 2020 - 12:00 PM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

nz_atms_050361.jpg
Analysts are expecting a compression on the net interest margins (NIM) of Singapore banks in their fiscal 2020 forecast following the Federal Reserve's emergency rate cut.
PHOTO: ST FILE

ANALYSTS are expecting a compression on the net interest margins (NIM) of Singapore banks in their fiscal 2020 forecast following the Federal Reserve's emergency rate cut.

In a sector note on Thursday, CGS-CIMB downgraded the Singapore bank sector to "neutral" from "overweight", factoring in revenue headwinds. It also noted that the banks' approximate 5 per cent dividend yields will still serve as a key support factor to the banks' evaluations.

CGS-CIMB analysts Andrea Choong and Lim Siew Khee are expecting an NIM compression of 10 to 12 basis points in their FY2020 forecast.

They are also factoring in added pressure from a "highly probable" 25 to 50 basis point rate cut in March/April's Federal Open Market Committee meeting spilling into FY2021 forecast.

DBS Group Research is forecasting a six to nine basis point NIM decline, said analyst Lim Rui Wen. Ongoing competition in mortgages and flight to quality loans will also further compress loan yields.

SEE ALSO

UK regional airline Flybe says it is entering administration

DBS Group Research has downgraded United Overseas Bank (UOB) to "hold", lowering its target price for UOB to S$25.50, from S$27.20 previously. Similarly, CGS-CIMB has downgraded UOB to "hold" and lowered its target price for UOB to S$24.91.

Both research houses are maintaining "hold" on OCBC Bank, with DBS lowering OCBC's target price to S$11.00, from S$11.50 previously. CGS-CIMB lowered its target price for OCBC to S$11.05.

Out of the three lenders, CGS-CIMB said it prefers DBS for its better track record of margin management, dividend visibility and small and medium enterprise portfolio. However, it has downgraded DBS to "hold", with a lower target price of S$24.33.

Singapore banks were trading in the red as at 11.06am on Thursday. DBS shares were trading at S$23.75, down S$0.16 or 0.7 per cent on a cum-dividend basis.

UOB shares were at S$23.88, down S$0.12 or 0.5 per cent on a cum-dividend basis, while OCBC Bank was trading at S$10.52, down S$0.03 or 0.3 per cent on a cum-dividend basis.

The Fed had on Tuesday announced a 50 basis point interest rate cut as part of emergency measures, on fears of slowing economic growth amid the virus outbreak.

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 5, 2020 12:12 PM
Stocks

Asia: Markets build on gains as central banks take action

[HONG KONG] Asian markets extended gains on Thursday following a surge on Wall Street, with confidence buoyed by...

Mar 5, 2020 12:05 PM
Stocks

Seoul: Stocks rise on Wall Street cheer, global stimulus

[SEOUL] South Korean shares rose on Thursday, tracking gains on Wall Street, and as global stimulus efforts to...

Mar 5, 2020 11:59 AM
Transport

UK regional airline Flybe says it is entering administration

[LONDON] British regional airline Flybe has collapsed with all its flights grounded, the company said on Thursday,...

Mar 5, 2020 11:42 AM
Government & Economy

Singapore's major transport infrastructure projects may be delayed if outbreak drags on

ALTHOUGH the delay to timelines for Singapore's major transport infrastructure projects is still manageable, those...

Mar 5, 2020 11:39 AM
Technology

M1 inks MVNO partnership with Wi-Fi services provider Geenet

TELCO M1 has struck up a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) partnership with dormitory Wi-Fi services provider...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.