You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Brokers' take: Analysts lower forecasts on ComfortDelGro due to earnings headwinds

Mon, Feb 17, 2020 - 12:47 PM
navinsre@sph.com.sg@NavinSreBT

WH_comfort_100390.jpg
With headwinds expected for FY2020 due to the effect of the Covid-19 outbreak and taxi earnings likely to remain weak, research houses have trimmed their earnings outlook for ComfortDelgro.
PHOTO: ST FILE

WITH headwinds expected for FY2020 due to the effect of the Covid-19 outbreak and taxi earnings likely to remain weak, research houses have trimmed their earnings outlook for ComfortDelgro. 

RHB Research cut the transport operator's forecast earnings for the current financial year by 12 per cent to S$271 million. DBS Group Research lowered bottom-line estimates by 6.2 per cent to S$276 million, while UOB Kay Hian lowered the forecast by 5.5 per cent to S$279.7 million. CGS-CIMB is the least pessimistic of the lot, lowering estimates by 1.6 per cent to S$283.7 million.

The economic impact of the novel coronavirus spread is likely to hit ComfortDelGro's taxi business more than its public transport segment. The former is already facing a declining fleet size and higher idle rates, which RHB's head of Singapore research Shekhar Jaiswal believes "could get worse as taxi drivers earnings are impacted by Covid-19".

He added: "While we expect public transport business to report higher revenue, margins are expected to remain weak in near term."

According to UOB Kay Hian analyst Lucas Teng, negatives from the Covid-19 outbreak appear "priced in", but upside catalysts appear limited at the moment, while the group is still on the lookout for suitable acquisitions.

SEE ALSO

ComfortDelGro appoints new chief digital officer

On Friday, ComfortDelGro posted a 12.6 per cent decline in FY2019 net profit to S$265.1 million due in part to an impairment of S$27.3 million for its taxi business. Revenue for the year ended Dec 31, 2019 rose 2.6 per cent to S$3.9 billion, on new acquisitions and higher contribution from existing businesses.

The final dividend for FY2019 was 5.29 Singapore cents, down from FY2018's 6.15 cents. Total payout for FY2019 was 7.6 per cent lower at 9.79 cents.

Even though analysts said earnings for the period were within expectations, they were largely disappointed with the proposed final payout.

CGS-CIMB analysts Ong Khang Chuen and Cezzane See noted the "key disappointment of the results lies in a lower final dividend".

In a Monday report, DBS Group Research analyst Andy Sim wrote: "While the impact from novel coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak and taxi rental rebates were within expectations, the impairment provision on its taxi operations and dividend cut threw us off course."

"While core net profit met expectations, the cut in final dividend might suggest a tougher road ahead, especially with the Covid-19 situation," said UOB Kay Hian's Mr Teng.

That being said, ComfortDelGro's ability to generate strong free cash flow and its healthy dividend yield are likely to support share prices going forward, RHB's Mr Jaiswal noted.

The CGS-CIMB analysts are of the same view, believing ComfortDelGro's dividend yield of 4.8 per cent is a key support to share price performance.

Following the transport operator's earnings announced on Friday, DBS Group Research downgraded the company to "hold" with a target price of S$2.26, while RHB Research has a "neutral" recommendation with a price target of S$2.25.

UOB Kay Hian's has a "hold" call with a target price of S$2.15. The brokerage has suggested an entry price of S$1.95.    

Meanwhile, CGS-CIMB, which sees S$1.88 as a better entry point for its clients, has a "hold" call and a target price of S$2.08.

ComfortDelGro shares were down S$0.09 or 4.1 per cent to S$2.09 at the midday break.

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 17, 2020 12:22 PM
Transport

General Motors to exit Australia, New Zealand in US$1.1b overhaul

[SINGAPORE] General Motors Co (GM) said it will leave Australia, New Zealand and Thailand by year-end as it...

Feb 17, 2020 12:03 PM
Stocks

Asia: Coronavirus jitters weigh on markets

[HONG KONG] Fears about the economic fallout from the new coronavirus weighed on Asian markets Monday as the death...

Feb 17, 2020 11:54 AM
Companies & Markets

ComfortDelGro appoints new chief digital officer

TRANSPORT giant ComfortDelGro has named Siew Yim Cheng as its group chief digital officer, a new position created to...

Feb 17, 2020 11:45 AM
Energy & Commodities

Major Thai coffee brand vows to repay 200 debt-ridden farmers

[CHIANG RAI, Thailand] A major Thai coffee brand has vowed to repay about 200 farmers who were forced to take out...

Feb 17, 2020 11:38 AM
Consumer

Virus could spur buyout appetite for Chinese food

[HONG KONG] Buyout funds could become a white knight for China's dining sector. McDonald's, KFC operator Yum China...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly