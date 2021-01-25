You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Brokers' take: Analysts raise SGX target price; see potential upside of 1.3-15.3%

Mon, Jan 25, 2021 - 11:58 AM
UPDATED Mon, Jan 25, 2021 - 12:54 PM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

file745r1aa5mb51fq70rbqj.jpg
Analysts have raised their target prices for Singapore Exchange (SGX) after adjusting their forecasts higher for the bourse operator's FY2021-22 earnings.
ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE

ANALYSTS have raised their target prices (TPs) for Singapore Exchange (SGX) after adjusting their forecasts higher for the bourse operator's FY2021-22 earnings.

This came after SGX posted a net profit of S$239.8 million for the half year ended Dec 31, 2020, up 12.4 per cent from S$213.3 million a year ago. In a bourse filing on Friday, SGX said it saw revenue increases across all three of its businesses: equities; fixed income, currencies and commodities; and data, connectivity and indices.

DBS maintained "hold" on SGX, with a raised TP of S$10.20 from S$8.40 as it believes valuations are "getting rich". The research team revised its FY2021-22 earnings upwards by 1-3 per cent on higher revenue assumptions.

CGS-CIMB reiterated its "add" call on the Singapore bourse operator, with a higher TP of S$11.61 from S$9 on sustained trading volumes in its FY2021 forecast. It said SGX's successful migration of its customer base to its FTSE Taiwan futures offering shows promise of executing other initiatives in narrowing the earnings gap left by the MSCI licence expiry.

The CGS-CIMB research team expects equity turnover to sustain over FY2021 given the low rate environment and macro uncertainty, supporting hedging demand. It raised its FY2021-23 earnings forecast by about 17-19 per cent on higher trading volumes and contributions from Scientific Beta and BidFX.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

RHB and Maybank Kim Eng maintain their "buy" call on the stock. RHB raised its TP on SGX to S$11.60 from S$10.30, while Maybank KE increased its TP to S$11.48 from S$10.77.

RHB expects trading scenes in both equity and derivative markets to be supported by a recovery in global economies due to the wider availability of vaccines and continued portfolio risk management. As such, it raised its FY2021-22 earnings forecast by 4-9 per cent on higher securities daily average value assumption.

The RHB research team has also pegged its FY2022 earnings per share forecast for SGX to a price-to-earnings ratio of 25 times to reflect its sanguine view on trading activities.

For Maybank KE, higher contract pricing, strong equity market velocity and new product launches should continue to support earnings momentum and keep dividend visibility high.

The research team noted that derivative volumes increased 4 per cent on the year despite the exit of key MSCI contracts. Moreover, newly introduced FTSE contracts seem to be gaining traction.

"SGX's ability to retain liquidity here is a strong indicator of the successful execution of its multi-asset platform," Maybank KE said.

Shares of SGX were trading 0.2 per cent or S$0.02 lower at S$10.07 as at the midday break on Monday.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Hot stock: The Place Holdings shares surge 15.7%; receives SGX query

DBS launches digital audit confirmation solution on corporate banking platform

Hot stock: CapitaLand sinks 2.7% after profit warning

Stocks to watch: SGX, CapitaLand, Jumbo, USP Group, FJ Benjamin, Fu Yu

Staff get perk immunity at some firms

Is property development in Singapore becoming an unsustainable business?

STOCKS

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 25, 2021 12:15 PM
Government & Economy

China overtook US in foreign direct investment, UN agency says

[NEW YORK] China overtook the US as the largest recipient of foreign direct investment in 2020, a year in which...

Jan 25, 2021 12:04 PM
Government & Economy

China's Xi to address Davos in first remarks during Biden era

[BEIJING] Chinese President Xi Jinping is set to deliver his first speech since Joe Biden entered the White House,...

Jan 25, 2021 12:02 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore manufacturing value must grow by 50% over next decade: Chan Chun Sing

MORE locals must work in manufacturing as the share of low-wage foreign workers comes down, Minister for Trade and...

Jan 25, 2021 11:45 AM
Transport

Unemployed supertankers are about to get junked on Asia's beaches

[SINGAPORE] Covid-19 is destroying the market for supertankers that deliver about a fifth of the world's crude oil....

Jan 25, 2021 11:35 AM
Banking & Finance

HSBC's CEO faces UK questions over Hong Kong account

[HONG KONG] HSBC Holdings Plc's Chief Executive Officer Noel Quinn is set to appear before the UK Parliament Foreign...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: SGX, CapitaLand, Jumbo, USP Group, FJ Benjamin, Fu Yu

Is property development in Singapore becoming an unsustainable business?

StashAway crosses US$1b in assets under management

Staff get perk immunity at some firms

Deutsche Bank starts probe in relation to engagement with some clients

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for