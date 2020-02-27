You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Brokers' take: Analysts see strong demand for gloves lifting Riverstone FY20 earnings

Thu, Feb 27, 2020 - 11:47 AM
navinsre@sph.com.sg@NavinSreBT

RESEARCH houses remain bullish on their FY2020 outlook for Riverstone Holdings, which is set to benefit from strong demand for healthcare and cleanroom gloves amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

In a Wednesday report, CGS-CIMB analyst Ong Khang Chuen wrote: "We believe the spike in global healthcare glove demand could lead to more favourable supply-demand dynamics in the healthcare glove sector, and translate into an increase in Riverstrone’s healthcare segment margins in FY2020."

Furthermore, Riverstone is working on expanding capacity by 16 per cent for FY2020, which should gradually lift "production line speed to cope with the surge in demand", he added.

CGS-CIMB has forecast Riverstone's sales volume to grow 20 per cent year on year for FY2020, with healthcare gloves contributing 85 per cent of the volume and the higher-margin cleanroom segment contributing the remaining 15 per cent.

Coupled with the likelihood of raw materials prices remaining low, DBS Group Research analyst Ling Lee Keng believes overall gross margin for the glove maker is expected to remain above 20 per cent, higher than the industry average of about 18 per cent.

SEE ALSO

Brokers' take: Analysts cut target prices for DBS on expectations of weaker FY20

Based on DBS Group Research forecasts, Riverstone shares were trading at a forward price-to-earnings of 15.9 times for FY2020 and 15.3 times for FY2021 as at Wednesday's closing of S$1.05.

At that level, Riverstone is trading at about a 45 per cent discount to its peers, which Ms Ling noted was "unjustifiable" given Riverstone is a market leader in the cleanroom segment.

"We see value in Riverstone’s hard-to-replicate cleanroom business that sets it apart from its competitors. Glove makers are generally regarded as defensive and relatively more stable given their resilient demand," she added.

On Tuesday after market close, the Malaysian-headquartered glove maker reported a 3 per cent dip in Q4 net profit to RM32.1 million (S$10.6 million), while revenue was flat at RM257.4 million.

Riverstone attributed the dip in bottom line to higher tax expenses, due to a lower reinvestment allowance.

CGS-CIMB has a "add" call on Riverstone with a target price of S$1.30. DBS has a "buy" recommendation with a price target of S$1.34 for the glove maker.

Riverstone shares were flat at S$1.05 as at 11.15am on Thursday.

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 27, 2020 11:36 AM
Government & Economy

IMF, World Bank consider 'virtual' annual meetings in April as coronavirus spreads

[WASHINGTON] Growing concerns inside the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank about the spread of...

Feb 27, 2020 11:15 AM
Garage

Singapore biotech firm Veredus launches Covid-19 test kit for hospital, lab use

SINGAPORE-BASED biotech firm Veredus Laboratories on Thursday said its coronavirus test has received provisional...

Feb 27, 2020 11:08 AM
Stocks

Australian, New Zealand dollars downtrodden as funds flee virus risks

[SYDNEY] The Australian dollar was lying near 11-year lows on Thursday as the nation's exposure to global trade and...

Feb 27, 2020 11:03 AM
Stocks

Asia: Markets extend losses as virus takes hold around world

[HONG KONG] Asian markets fell again on Thursday as coronavirus infections surged outside China with more new...

Feb 27, 2020 10:56 AM
Real Estate

Alphabet still facing questions over data use in its Toronto smart city project proposal

[TORONTO] Alphabet's proposed "smart" city development in Toronto is facing fresh questions over the project's data-...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly