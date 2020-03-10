You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Broker's take: CGS-CIMB downgrades Jardine Matheson to 'hold'

Tue, Mar 10, 2020 - 11:00 AM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

CGS-CIMB has downgraded Jardine Matheson Holdings (JMH) to "hold" from "add", with a lowered target price of US$52.53 from US$61.66 previously.

The move reflects downward revisions for JMH's operating subsidiaries given uncertainty over the novel coronavirus outbreak. These subsidiaries include PT Astra International, Dairy Farm International Holdings and Hongkong Land Holdings.

JMH also expects its short-term outlook to be challenging, with its 2020 financial year forecast depending on the duration, geographic extent and impact of the Covid-19 outbreak as well as the measures taken to contain it.

However, the group is optimistic about its prospects for a fast recovery once the situation has stabilised.

The conglomerate's FY2019 performance was in line with CGS-CIMB's expectations and was 97 per cent of the research house's forecast, analyst William Tng said in a report dated Monday.

SEE ALSO

Broker's take: UOB Kay Hian upgrades Mapletree Commercial Trust to 'buy'

As at 10.33am on Tuesday, JMH shares were trading at US$49.24, down US$0.88 or 1.8 per cent.

On Friday, CGS-CIMB reiterated its "buy" call on Hongkong Land with a lowered target price of US$6.05 from US$6.90. It added that the property developer's Hong Kong office portfolio should remain resilient, in view of the limited supply of premium central office space.

Hongkong Land shares were trading at US$4.66 as at 10.34am on Tuesday, up US$0.11 or 2.4 per cent.

Companies & Markets

ComfortDelGro expands UK presence through £7m taxi operator acquisition

Aspial to issue S$50m 6.5% 3-year notes at par

Fitch gives Starhill Global Reit a 'BBB' long-term default rating

Over half of STI stocks dive to 52-week lows - bloodbath could continue

Aviation companies slash prices, waive fees as virus outbreak persists

DBS CEO Piyush Gupta 2019 pay up 2% to S$12.1m

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 10, 2020 11:04 AM
Government & Economy

Singapore business sentiment tumbles on potential coronavirus fallout: poll

BUSINESS sentiment among Singapore firms plunged to an all-time low in the second quarter of 2020 on coronavirus...

Mar 10, 2020 11:04 AM
Government & Economy

Japan readies 'state of emergency' coronavirus measures

[TOKYO] Japan's government Tuesday approved draft "state of emergency" measures that would allow authorities to keep...

Mar 10, 2020 10:59 AM
Government & Economy

Mongolia locks down cities after reporting first virus case

[ULAANBAATAR] Mongolia on Tuesday barred anyone from entering or leaving its cities for six days after the country...

Mar 10, 2020 10:51 AM
Technology

Elon Musk dismisses astronomy concerns over Starlink network

[WASHINGTON] SpaceX founder Elon Musk on Monday dismissed scientists' concerns that his company's Starlink...

Mar 10, 2020 10:45 AM
Government & Economy

China inflation slips but stays high on virus, food worries

[BEIJING] Consumer inflation in China remained high in February, official data showed Tuesday, as the coronavirus...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.