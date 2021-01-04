You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Broker's take: CGS-CIMB expects Singapore banks to benefit from pick-up in credit growth this year

Mon, Jan 04, 2021 - 11:53 AM
michellezhu@sph.com.sg@MichZhuBT

file79olwytk4hu15dy5l6lx.jpg
CGS-CIMB has reiterated its "overweight" call on Singapore's banking sector in anticipation of a pickup in business activity and credit growth in 2021.
ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

CGS-CIMB has reiterated its "overweight" call on Singapore's banking sector in anticipation of a pickup in business activity and credit growth in 2021.

This is expected to be driven by the easing of social distancing measures in Phase 3 and the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination programme, both of which commenced recently in December 2020, said analysts Andrea Choong and Lim Siew Khee in a report last Thursday.

All three banks have been maintained at "add" with DBS, OCBC and UOB given target prices of S$28.35, S$12.52 and S$27.72, respectively.

The analysts named UOB as its top pick among the three banks as they foresee its net interest margin (NIM) to sustain or trend upwards, a reversal compared to its peers. Asset quality visibility underpins their expectations of lower credit costs for the bank in the near term.

They are also forecasting DBS to report lower impairments, and OCBC's non-performing loans to trend upwards to 2.5-3.5 per cent in FY21.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Ms Choong and Ms Lim's bullish sector stance comes after Singapore's bank lending ticked up in November 2020 to reverse an eight-month decline on continued growth in consumer loans.

Based on the November data from the Monetary Authority of Singapore, they note "encouraging" growth in Singapore's industrial production index which rebounded year on year to 17.9 per cent from the 0.8 per cent year-on-year decline the month before, attributed to favourable base effects and a strong sequential lift of 7.2 per cent month-on-month (m-o-m) seasonally adjusted versus -19 per cent m-o-m seasonally adjusted in October 2020.

They also observe a moderation in Domestic Banking Units deposit growth, which halved month on month to 0.7 per cent as volatility from the US presidential elections dissipated in November 2020. This has further compressed Singapore's system loan-to-deposit ratio (LDR) to 91.9 per cent from 100 per cent in March 2020.

In particular, the analysts highlight how average quarterly benchmark rates have declined by the smallest quantum in over a year. Over Q4 2020, the Singapore Interbank Offer Rate, or Sibor, and London Interbank Offer Rate, or Libor, declined three basis points (bp) each to 0.41 per cent and 0.22 per cent respectively. The Swap Offer Rate, or SOR, dipped one bp to 0.18 per cent.

Ms Choong and Ms Lim view this "stark moderation" in compression, versus the peak declines of about 83-93 bp in Q2 2020, as an indication of stabilisation in Singapore banks' NIMS going into the year.

"We remain cognisant that lower LDRs could compound pressures from weaker NIMs on banks' earnings, but a pickup in credit growth from the easing of social distancing measures (as Singapore rolls out the Covid-19 vaccines in FY21F) could allay these concerns," said the analysts.

As at 11.03am, shares in DBS were trading S$0.08 or 0.3 per cent higher at S$25.12, OCBC was down S$0.02 or 0.2 per cent at S$10.04, and UOB shares were trading S$0.03 or 0.1 per cent lower at S$22.56.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

STOCKS

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 4, 2021 11:57 AM
Real Estate

Australia home prices end rocky 2020 on recovery track

[SYDNEY] Australian home prices climbed for a third straight month in December as 2020 ended on a strong note across...

Jan 4, 2021 11:25 AM
Consumer

Carl Icahn sells over half his Herbalife stake for US$600m: WSJ

[BENGALURU] Carl Icahn has sold more than half his stake in Herbalife Nutrition for US$600 million and is planning...

Jan 4, 2021 11:25 AM
Technology

China's three big telcos slide on NYSE's move to delist ADRs

[HONG KONG] China's state-owned telecommunications companies declined in Hong Kong after the New York Stock Exchange...

Jan 4, 2021 11:14 AM
Banking & Finance

Bitcoin trades at US$33,176 following 800% surge

[TOKYO] Bitcoin traded at US$33,176 in Asia on Monday, after soaring to a record high of US$34,800 on Sunday as...

Jan 4, 2021 11:10 AM
Energy & Commodities

Gold hits two-month high as greenback, real yields face pressure

[SINGAPORE] Gold pushed above US$1,900 an ounce to hit the highest level in almost two months, aided by a weaker US...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Japan PM says to consider state of emergency for Tokyo area

Third CDL director resigns over Sincere investment

Stocks to watch: CDL, Keppel, StarHub, Metro, ABR, LHN, Sunpower

10 stocks to watch in 2021

Tough 2021 for residential landlords as rent budgets, foreign workforce shrink

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for