You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Broker's take: Citi Research downgrades SGX to 'sell' as HKSE's China futures contract product may curb profits

Tue, Mar 12, 2019 - 11:49 AM
navinsre@sph.com.sg@NavinSreBT

CITI Research has downgraded its call on bourse operator Singapore Exchange (SGX) to "sell" and lowered its target price from S$7.80 to S$7.00 on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange's (HKSE) plans to introduce MSCI China A Index futures, which could eat into demand for SGX's China A50 Index futures.

SGX's China A50 Index futures is currently the only offshore futures contract tracking the Chinese A-share market.

Index compiler MSCI and the HKSE said on Monday they will launch futures contracts on the MSCI China A Index to provide a hedging tool as global investor interest in Chinese mainland shares surges.

Citi analyst Robert Kong noted that while the "timing of such a product launch is still uncertain, the expectation is months rather than years".

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

While it is difficult to predict the precise impact on SGX’s China A50 contract, Citi downgraded SGX as the contract has been "the most important driver of SGX derivatives growth in recent years". It accounted for around 38 per cent of total contract volumes for FY2018.

Citi added that "derivatives growth has been the key driver of SGX revenues (and earnings) in recent years as equities turnover has struggled to break out of the S$1.1 billion to S$1.2 billion per day range".

Therefore, Citi has cut FY2019 to estimated 2021 forecasts between 6 and 17 per cent mainly on lower derivatives growth.

"SGX has committed to a sustainable dividend of S$0.30 per share which we view provides support around S$7.00."

As at 11.43am, SGX's shares were trading down S$0.05 or 0.7 per cent at S$7.42. The counter closed down S$0.29 or 3.7 per cent at S$7.47 on Monday.

Editor's Choice

BP_SGcbd_120319_3.jpg
Mar 12, 2019
Garage

Companies racing to innovate drive a booming business

BT_20190312_ANGCHINA12_3721082.jpg
Mar 12, 2019
Stocks

HKEx's China stock futures to pose competition for SGX

BT_20190312_NRMAX12_3721101.jpg
Mar 12, 2019
Transport

SilkAir continues to operate 737 Max 8, monitoring developments

Most Read

1 Chinese insurers expanding in Singapore; eyeing South-east Asia
2 Spanish tycoon paying huge premium for Stanley St shophouse
3 Retirement income products: flavour of the times
4 Oxley's 1953 moves a third of its units; Sustained Land's One Meyer 14% sold
5 Hot stock: Hi-P International shares up 9% during Monday session, highest in 10 months
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BP_SilkAir_120319_61.jpg
Mar 12, 2019
Transport

CAAS suspends operation of 737 Max into and out of Singapore after Ethiopian Airlines crash

BP_SGcondo_120319_67.jpg
Mar 12, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore condo resale prices up 0.5% in February from January: SRX

BP_SGcbd_120319_3.jpg
Mar 12, 2019
Garage

Companies racing to innovate drive a booming business

BT_20190312_ANGCHINA12_3721082.jpg
Mar 12, 2019
Stocks

HKEx's China stock futures to pose competition for SGX

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening