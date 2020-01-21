You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Broker's take: Credit Suisse expects Singapore market to be 'more resilient' in severe Wuhan virus outbreak

Tue, Jan 21, 2020 - 3:35 PM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

IN the event of a significant Wuhan pneumonia outbreak, the Singapore market is expected to be more resilient than it was during the 2003 severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) outbreak, according to Credit Suisse.

It expects more resilience as market ROE (return on equity) has improved structurally to 9.8 per cent from 6.6 per cent in 2003. Control measures have also advanced since Sars, the brokerage said in an equity research report, dated Monday, examining how the market reacted to Sars in 2003. 

Stocks which underperformed during the Sars outbreak include gateway services provider SATS and Mandarin Oriental, which were both down 13 per cent, and Singapore Airlines, which was down 8 per cent at the time. 

Credit Suisse said it remains cautious on SATS, which has a "underperform" recommendation, as it sees downside risks to earnings with a decline in Singapore cargo volumes. As at 2.25pm, SATS shares were trading at S$4.96, down 10 Singapore cents or 2 per cent.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

During the Sars outbreak, tourism-related stocks underperformed. Visitor arrivals in Singapore fell 62 per cent year on year in the second quarter of 2003, and dropped to a low of around 178,000 arrivals in May. Arrivals also remained weak for most of the year until November which saw an 8 per cent growth year on year.

SEE ALSO

Broker's take: OCBC says 'worst likely over' for Mapletree NAC Trust

Average room rates also fell 14 per cent to S$105 in May 2003, from S$122 earlier in March. Retail sales also fell 8 per cent year on year in April and May 2003. However, retail mall occupancy remained resilient at above 90 per cent.

Companies & Markets

ComfortDelGro gets A$25m green loan to buy hybrid buses in Australia

Pacific Radiance says talks 'stalled' for US$180m debt funding, seeks new financier

TEE International wins S$40m in engineering contracts

UE suspends shares on close of Yanlord offer

Rich Capital plans to sell stake in Peak Court joint venture for S$6.6m

Keong Hong, Hyundai to build new sports, recreation centre for S$306.6m

BREAKING

Jan 21, 2020 03:17 PM
Energy & Commodities

Australian bushfires hit coal output, hazardous conditions to return

[SYDNEY] Mining giant BHP Group said on Tuesday that poor air quality caused by smoke from Australia's bushfires is...

Jan 21, 2020 03:08 PM
Consumer

Investors and product sellers look to profit from virus in China

[BEIJING] Investors are piling into shares of some health-product companies they believe could benefit from the new...

Jan 21, 2020 02:57 PM
Real Estate

US builders muscle into booming UK rental-housing market

[LONDON] US developers are moving into the UK's rapidly expanding market for rental housing, including student dorms...

Jan 21, 2020 02:55 PM
Consumer

Design retailer Naiise apologises for payment delays after brands exit

YEARS of repeated late payments have led to several brands removing some or all of their products from multi-label...

UPDATED 9 min ago
Jan 21, 2020 02:51 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares halt 5-session winning run as investors lock in gains

[BENGALURU] Australian shares snapped their record-breaking run over five sessions on Tuesday as investors booked...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly