You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Broker's take: DBS downgrades SIAEC to 'hold' on slower MRO unit recovery

Thu, Nov 05, 2020 - 1:21 PM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

DBS Group Research has downgraded SIA Engineering (SIAEC) to "hold" from "buy" with a lowered target price of S$1.60 from S$2.40 previously, as recovery for the group's maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) business will be slower than anticipated.

DBS analysts Suvro Sarkar and Jason Sum said in a research note on Thursday that recovery in flight traffic remains very slow at Changi Airport, which is the main base for SIAEC's line maintenance operations.

The absence of a domestic aviation market in Singapore will also continue to constrain the group's earnings recovery over the next few quarters, they added.

"Eventual recovery to pre-Covid-19 levels could take as long as 2023/24 for the MRO sector," they said.

SIAEC, the mainboard-listed maintenance arm of Singapore Airlines, on Tuesday posted a net loss of S$19 million in the first half of its financial year. This was a reversal from the S$87.6 million net profit it recorded in the April-September period in 2019.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Without the cushioning from government support schemes, most significantly the Jobs Support Scheme (JSS), net loss would have been S$114 million instead of S$19 million, the group said at the time. It also recognised a non-cash impairment loss on its base maintenance unit's assets of S$35 million.

For DBS, the headline loss of S$19 million incurred by SIAEC in the first half was worse than expected despite the JSS grants. SIAEC's second-quarter results for fiscal 2021 also fell short of the research team's expectations.

The analysts project SIAEC to report a full-year loss of around S$16 million in fiscal 2021, which would have been significantly higher if not for JSS grants.

Mr Sarkar and Mr Sum cut their earnings projection for fiscal 2022 by 43 per cent, as they expect line maintenance to only recover around 40 to 45 per cent of pre-Covid-19 levels by then, instead of their previous assumption of 80 per cent. If recovery is even slower, there could be further downside to their fiscal 2022 estimates.

With full-year losses likely in FY2021, the analysts believe dividends could be off the table in FY2021, as these are usually based on net profit levels. As for fiscal 2022, they are projecting five Singapore cents per share in dividends.

Shares of SIAEC were trading down 1.8 per cent or S$0.03 to S$1.63 as at 1.01pm on Thursday.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 5, 2020 01:17 PM
Consumer

Marks & Spencer Singapore opens new store amid concern over Robinsons' sister brands

MARKS & Spencer (M&S) Singapore has opened a new outlet at Waterway Point, amid the impending winding-up of...

Nov 5, 2020 01:03 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore retail sales fall 10.8% in September, dragged by lower mobile phone sales

SINGAPORE retail sales fell 10.8 per cent year on year in September, reversing the previous two months' trend of...

Nov 5, 2020 01:01 PM
Government & Economy

US election uncertainty turns focus on Federal Reserve

[WASHINGTON] With America's knife-edge election yet to be called, and the Covid-19 pandemic surging across the...

Nov 5, 2020 12:36 PM
Companies & Markets

Hot stocks: Singapore banks jump after Q3 profits trounce estimates

SHARES of DBS, OCBC and UOB climbed to multi-month highs after their third-quarter financial results exceeded...

Nov 5, 2020 12:32 PM
Real Estate

HDB resale prices rise for fourth month in October: SRX

[SINGAPORE] While Housing Board (HDB) resale volume dipped in October compared to the previous month, prices...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: DBS, OCBC, UOB, Yangzijiang, Manulife US Reit, Trek 2000

DBS Q3 profit skids 20%; OCBC's earnings drop 12%

Singapore shares soar on US election high; STI up 1.4%

Phase Three of Singapore's reopening could last for a year or more: Gan

Hong Kong: Stocks start with big gains

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for