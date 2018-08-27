You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Broker's take: DBS downgrades Y Ventures to 'hold'

Mon, Aug 27, 2018 - 2:21 PM
kaiyiw@sph.com.sg@WongKaiYiBT

DBS Group Research has downgraded e-commerce firm Y Ventures Group to 'hold' from 'buy' on potential short-term delays in generating sales from new third-party brands, lower-than-expected sales of private labels due to challenges in establishing supply chains and "cost escalation" from expansion in geographical footprint and customer base.

The broker also lowered Y Venture's target price to S$0.48 from S$0.77 previously, but said it will relook its recommendation once Y Ventures shows success in tackling the challenges above.

Catalist-listed Y Ventures "could take time in setting up new logistics and distribution networks, particularly in segments other than books," which could potentially delay revenue contributions from new partnerships, said DBS.

The broker revised down the firm's fiscal 2018 and 2019 revenue by 11 and 14 per cent respectively on potential short term delays in sales from new third-party brands coming aboard Y Venture's platform, and "slower than expected ramp up of private label sales, particularly of Faire Leather, due to challenges in establishing supply chains despite strong demand".

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

However, if Y Venture's Aora initial coin offering (ICO) is fully subscribed, it could be a catalyst for the stock, showcasing "investor confidence" in the Aora platform, DBS said.

In late July, Y Ventures became the first Singapore-listed firm to launch an ICO of its own, involving its new Aora Coin cryptocurrency. The expected US$50 million in proceeds will go towards development of the group's Aora e-commerce platform.

Y Ventures hopes to book proceeds from the ICO in its fiscal first half of 2019, DBS said.

The counter last traded on Friday, Aug 24, at 43.5 Singapore cents apiece.

Editor's Choice

BP_SAP_270818_6.jpg
Aug 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

Corporates jumping on upskilling bandwagon to leapfrog talent crunch

BP_EU_270818_7.jpg
Aug 27, 2018
Government & Economy

EU firms in Asean see region as having greatest potential

BP_Guoco Tower_270818_14.jpg
Aug 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

GuocoLand Q4 profit falls but full-year net profit up by 7%

Most Read

1 Creative Technology in the black in Q4 on gains from lawsuit award against Huawei
2 PM Lee rebuts notion that 99-year HDB lease is extended rental, not a sale
3 Malaysia bars foreigners from Forest City project that drew thousands of China buyers
4 HDB lessees are owners of their flats, not renters: PM Lee
5 Noble's largest shareholder, linked to family of founder, has sold US$10.5 million of senior notes: Board update
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

SGX.jpg
Aug 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX, Third500 to build emerging growth IPO market in Singapore

BP_Forest City_270818_83.jpg
Aug 27, 2018
Government & Economy

Malaysia bars foreigners from Forest City project that drew thousands of China buyers

recreational.jpg
Aug 27, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's service industries report 7.8% year-on-year rise in Q2 takings

Rajeev De Mello
Aug 27, 2018
Banking & Finance

Rajeev De Mello joins OCBC's Bank of Singapore as chief investment officer

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening