Broker's take: DBS initiates coverage on Straits Trading with 'buy', S$3.50 target price

DBS Group Research has initiated coverage on mainboard-listed property firm Straits Trading Company, along with a "buy" recommendation and a S$3.50 target price.

This represents a 50 per cent upside from the counter's Feb 3 close of S$2.33.

Straits Trading shares were trading at S$2.50 before the midday break on Thursday, up S$0.17 or 7.3 per cent.

"We see compelling value in the company, trading at just 0.6 time price to net asset value, and an even steeper discount to its realisable value," wrote DBS analysts Chung Wei Le and Derek Tan in a research note on Thursday.

Among other things, the analysts believe that there is "significant value to be extracted" upon the potential listing of ARA Asset Management (ARA) in 2021/2022.

This comes after ARA's group chief executive officer and co-founder John Lim announced in September 2019 that the Warburg Pincus-backed real estate fund manager is exploring a dual stock market listing, including one in Singapore.

Straits Trading has a 22.1 per cent stake in ARA and owns 89.5 per cent of property investment vehicle Straits Real Estate (SRE). Its portfolio includes a 30 per cent stake in Far East Hospitality Holdings, and a 10 per cent deemed interest in Suntec Reit. It also has a 54.8 per cent interest in Malaysia Smelting Corporation.

"One of the investments that investors are getting for 'free' is STC's (Straits Trading Company) interest in ARA which we strongly believe is STC's crown jewel... We expect STC to trade at a higher premium to its past valuation multiples as ARA's listing becomes imminent," the analysts said.

They estimate ARA's current valuation to be S$3.8 billion and Straits Trading's stake in ARA to be worth S$2.06 per share.

In addition, Straits Trading's core real estate business has been churning out stable recurring cash flows, DBS noted.

The group's property arm, SRE has been "timely in its investments, amassing a portfolio of quality commercial and logistics assets with an initial yield of 6.5 per cent, which we believe could compress given the low interest rate environment", said Mr Chung and Mr Tan.

They added that Straits Trading remains on track to grow its assets under management to S$2.4 billion by 2022.