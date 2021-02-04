 Broker's take: DBS initiates coverage on Straits Trading with 'buy', S$3.50 target price, Companies & Markets - THE BUSINESS TIMES

You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Broker's take: DBS initiates coverage on Straits Trading with 'buy', S$3.50 target price

Thu, Feb 04, 2021 - 12:50 PM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

DBS Group Research has initiated coverage on mainboard-listed property firm Straits Trading Company, along with a "buy" recommendation and a S$3.50 target price.

This represents a 50 per cent upside from the counter's Feb 3 close of S$2.33.

Straits Trading shares were trading at S$2.50 before the midday break on Thursday, up S$0.17 or 7.3 per cent.

"We see compelling value in the company, trading at just 0.6 time price to net asset value, and an even steeper discount to its realisable value," wrote DBS analysts Chung Wei Le and Derek Tan in a research note on Thursday.

Among other things, the analysts believe that there is "significant value to be extracted" upon the potential listing of ARA Asset Management (ARA) in 2021/2022.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

This comes after ARA's group chief executive officer and co-founder John Lim announced in September 2019 that the Warburg Pincus-backed real estate fund manager is exploring a dual stock market listing, including one in Singapore.

Straits Trading has a 22.1 per cent stake in ARA and owns 89.5 per cent of property investment vehicle Straits Real Estate (SRE). Its portfolio includes a 30 per cent stake in Far East Hospitality Holdings, and a 10 per cent deemed interest in Suntec Reit. It also has a 54.8 per cent interest in Malaysia Smelting Corporation.

"One of the investments that investors are getting for 'free' is STC's (Straits Trading Company) interest in ARA which we strongly believe is STC's crown jewel... We expect STC to trade at a higher premium to its past valuation multiples as ARA's listing becomes imminent," the analysts said.

They estimate ARA's current valuation to be S$3.8 billion and Straits Trading's stake in ARA to be worth S$2.06 per share.

In addition, Straits Trading's core real estate business has been churning out stable recurring cash flows, DBS noted.

The group's property arm, SRE has been "timely in its investments, amassing a portfolio of quality commercial and logistics assets with an initial yield of 6.5 per cent, which we believe could compress given the low interest rate environment", said Mr Chung and Mr Tan.

They added that Straits Trading remains on track to grow its assets under management to S$2.4 billion by 2022.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 4, 2021 12:49 PM
Energy & Commodities

Sumitomo quits US shale oil with sale of Eagle Ford stake

[TOKYO] Japanese trading house Sumitomo Corp has quit the shale oil business in the United States by selling its...

Feb 4, 2021 12:11 PM
Transport

Ford Motor terminates electric vehicle plans with China's Zotye

[SHANGHAI] Ford Motor has decided to terminate plans to launch electric vehicle joint ventures with China's Zotye...

Feb 4, 2021 11:57 AM
Stocks

Robinhood to allow buying fractional shares of GameStop, AMC

[BENGALURU] Online brokerage app Robinhood, which is at the centre of a Reddit-fueled rally in a handful of stocks...

Feb 4, 2021 11:54 AM
Government & Economy

South Korea PM orders revamp of Covid-19 social distancing rules

[SEOUL] South Korean Prime Minister Chung Sye Kyun on Thursday ordered a revamp of social distancing guidelines in a...

Feb 4, 2021 11:43 AM
Government & Economy

Taiwan opens 'milestone' trade office in Guyana

[TAIPEI] Taiwan has set up a trade office in Guyana, officials announced on Thursday, a step the United States...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Top California court rejects bid to stop gig worker law

DBS boosts sustainable finance target to S$50b by 2024

Australia: Shares fall as miners, health stocks weigh

Singapore shares eke out slight gains at Thursday's open; STI up 0.1%

Malaysia: Shares open flat on Thursday

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for