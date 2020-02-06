You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Broker's take: DBS upgrades ComfortDelGro to 'buy' on valuation grounds

Thu, Feb 06, 2020 - 11:08 AM
navinsre@sph.com.sg@NavinSreBT

FOLLOWING a 10 per cent slide in ComfortDelGro shares this year due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, DBS Group Research has upgraded the transport operator to "buy" on valuation grounds, but lowered its price target to S$2.45.

As at Wednesday's closing price of S$2.14, ComfortDelGro shares traded at 15.8 times price-to-earnings and 1.7 times price-to-book - below their respective five-year averages. Shares in the transport operator were up S$0.07 or 3.3 per cent to S$2.21 at 10.35am on Thursday.

DBS analyst Andy Sim said: "While we acknowledge impact to ComfortDelGro’s China operations from the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV), we believe this to be temporary and manageable."

Given that its Chinese businesses account for 4 per cent of group revenue and 9 per cent of operating profits, he added that the dip in ComfortDelGro shares in 2020 has already priced in the negatives.

Moreover, with the 2003 Sars experience, we see the company better prepared this time round, and the impact is likely to be only temporary, in our view," Mr Sim noted.

SEE ALSO

Broker's take: UOB Kay Hian initiates coverage on Food Empire with 'buy', S$0.89 target price

With ComfortDelGro due to report FY2019 earnings on Feb 14, Mr Sim expects Q4 bottom line to fall by 7 per cent to around S$77-78 million from the year-ago period. The expected decline is largely due to the absence of a one-off gain of S$7.7 million due to the sale of a JTC site by its inspection business unit in Q4 FY2018.

Net profit for FY2019 is forecast at S$294 million, a 3 per cent decline from FY2018. DBS expects the company to propose a final dividend of 6.15 Singapore cents for FY2019.

Risks to DBS's recommendation include a prolonged and further deterioration of the outbreak into a pandemic, which could lead to major disruptions to taxi and public transport services.

BREAKING

Feb 6, 2020 12:28 PM
Garage

Schroders, Ferd among new investors in startup generator Antler

GLOBAL startup generator and early-stage venture capital Antler now counts investment management firm Schroders,...

Feb 6, 2020 12:19 PM
Stocks

Asia: Stocks rise after strong Wall Street moves

[SYDNEY] Stocks in Asia gained after data showed resilience in the US economy and investors speculated the fallout...

Feb 6, 2020 12:08 PM
Technology

Staff making iPhones in central China plant to be quarantined

[TAIPEI] Workers making iPhones at tech giant Foxconn's plant in central China will be quarantined for up to two...

Feb 6, 2020 12:05 PM
Banking & Finance

US, Singapore support cross-border data transfer by financial services firms

THE Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the US Treasury, in a joint statement on Thursday, supported the case...

Feb 6, 2020 11:49 AM
Government & Economy

Philippines central bank chief says better to cut rates soon

[MANILA] Philippine central bank governor Benjamin Diokno said it would be better to cut interest rates sooner...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly