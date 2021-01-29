You are here

Brokers' take: Exit from rig business to benefit Keppel, say analysts

Fri, Jan 29, 2021 - 12:56 PM
yhuiting@sph.com.sg

ANALYSTS believe that Keppel Corp's decision on Thursday to exit the rig business and restructure Keppel Offshore & Marine (Keppel O&M) could be a catalyst for growth.

Both UOB Kay Hian (UOBKH) and CGS-CIMB lowered their target prices on the conglomerate to S$6.10 from S$6.30, and to S$6.40 from S$6.46, respectively.

In a research note on Friday, UOBKH maintained a "buy" call on Keppel, saying that its net profit decline of 13 per cent, hit by impairment, was better than expected. Analyst Adrian Loh also believes the exit strategy is a positive move for Keppel as he expects the rig-building sector to remain bearish for the next year or so.

"Rig day rates and utilisation rates for all asset classes declined throughout 2020 despite starting the year with already poor numbers. In our view, these figures are not expected to recover in the medium term," said Mr Loh, who noted that the management has not ruled out other inorganic options to help streamline its operations.

Further, he foresees opportunities to grow via divestment on the back of higher management fees and a re-classification of Keppel Infrastructure Trust to an investment. The management also announced plans to sell its logistics business after it incurred losses of S$22 million and S$26 million in 2019 and 2020 respectively.

Meanwhile, CGS-CIMB also maintained an "add" call on Keppel in its report on Thursday. The research team is optimistic that the conglomerate's operational arm will be the future of Keppel O&M, focusing on floating infrastructure and infrastructure-like projects that can deliver predictable streams of cash flow, including renewable projects.

Analyst Lim Siew Khee noted that Keppel had successfully divested S$1.2 billion worth of assets since Oct 20, with an estimated gain of more than S$120 million. She believes that the group has potential to grow if it continues divesting, chartering rigs, and clinching more renewable orders. However, she also highlighted risks to investors from prolonged O&M restructuring.

DBS in contrast gave a less positive outlook on Friday as it downgraded its "buy" call to "hold" and revised its target price to S$5.85 from S$5.50 previously.

While analyst Ho Pei Hwa opined that the group is en route to recovery as economic activities pick up with gradual vaccination rollouts, she believes investors should await more positive indicators as the conglomerate restructures. She also noted potential risks from the group's lower-than-expected en bloc sales as well as an estimated revenue of S$2 billion to S$3 billion from O&M sales in FY20-21, which is more than 60 per cent below its FY12-13 revenue.

Keppel shares were trading S$0.39 or 7.1 per cent lower at S$5.07 as at the midday break on Friday.

Stay up to date with The Business Times for