You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Broker's take: Jefferies upgrades Mapletree Commercial Trust, Suntec Reit to 'buy'

Thu, Sep 03, 2020 - 1:17 PM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

VivoCity_CMG.jpg
Mapletree Commercial Trust's VivoCity mall. The trust's distribution per unit has grown more than 40 per cent since its initial public offering.
PHOTO: CMG

JEFFERIES Singapore has upgraded its recommendation on Mapletree Commercial Trust (MCT) and Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (Suntec Reit) to "buy" from "hold".

The brokerage has also raised its price target on MCT to S$2.25, up from S$1.45, and increased its price target on Suntec Reit to S$1.70, up from S$1.25 previously.

This comes as Jefferies Singapore believes that diminishing cases of virus, growing headlines of vaccines, as well as the easing of travel and social distancing norms should lift sentiment and consumption.

In addition, MCT has an "attractive asset portfolio" located next to Southern Waterfront, which is possibly the next central business district with no retail mall in the precinct, wrote analyst Krishna Guha in a research note published on Wednesday.

He added that MCT has a "strong execution track record", where distribution per unit (DPU) has grown more than 40 per cent since its initial public offering, though there is no visible pipeline in the near term.

SEE ALSO

Broker's take: OCBC sees 'some glimmer' at end of tunnel for hospitality S-Reits

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

According to Mr Guha, a pickup in consumer spending and a restart in tourism will help MCT's operating statistics. "While e-commerce and a changed tourism environment will adversely impact sector fortune, MCT's assets are uniquely positioned to weather the slowdown. Valuation is relatively expensive, but asset positioning and execution justifies the premium," he said.

Compared to MCT, Suntec Reit is more of a valuation call, added Mr Guha.

"We think Suntec Reit's assets are a bit more challenged. Redevelopment of Marina precinct will take time and some of the small and medium-sized enterprises tenants in Suntec tower may give back space.

"However, at 5.6 per cent yield versus 4 per cent for MCT and Frasers Centrepoint Trust, we think the risks are adequately compensated."

Jefferies Singapore has raised its estimate for Suntec Reit's DPU for fiscal 2021 by 45 per cent, and by 28 per cent for fiscal 2022, driven by higher contributions from Suntec City Mall. It has also lowered Suntec Reit's medium-term growth rate to 2 per cent from 3 per cent previously, in line with other Singapore real estate investment trusts (S-Reits) under its coverage.

Following a phased reopening, retail sales in June rose 51 per cent month on month and declined 28 per cent year on year (y-o-y), a much slower pace than the 52 per cent y-o-y decline in May, Jefferies Singapore said. It also noted that inbound tourism has picked up pace, albeit off a low base, as more flights are being restated and green lanes are explored.

In the report, Mr Guha added that the asset values of selected Reits have declined by low to middle single-digit since the last valuation.

"Cap rates are sticky and change in valuation is driven by lower market rents and rental growth assumptions," said Mr Guha.

He added that within the industrial space, more sale and leaseback transactions have taken place, which may reflect efforts by owners to shore up liquidity. "All in, we do expect valuation to evolve as more transactions occur," Mr Guha said.

Units in MCT were trading at S$1.98, down S$0.01 or 0.5 per cent before the midday break, while units in Suntec Reit were trading at S$1.41, down S$0.01 or 0.7 per cent.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 3, 2020 02:49 PM
Companies & Markets

Mall operator Frasers to launch e-commerce marketplace in Oct

MALL operator Frasers Property Retail will launch a new e-commerce marketplace in Singapore next month, allowing...

Sep 3, 2020 02:44 PM
Transport

Vietnam to resume some Asian flights as curbs on business travel ease

[HANOI] Vietnam plans to restart international commercial flights to and from six Asian cities from mid-September,...

Sep 3, 2020 02:30 PM
Government & Economy

Philippines' jobless rate eases as economy reopens from lockdown

[MANILA] The Philippines' unemployment rate dropped in July from a record-high three months ago, the statistics...

Sep 3, 2020 02:22 PM
Banking & Finance

MAS introduces new SGD funding facility for banks, boosts access to liquidity

THE Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) announced on Thursday that it will be taking steps to boost Singapore...

Sep 3, 2020 02:14 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks end higher on US rallies

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks ended higher on Thursday, extending rallies on Wall Street as investors searched for new...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.