The Business Times

Companies & Markets

The Business Times
Subscribe
View more
The Business Times
Create a free account with Business Times for seamless access across SPH Media products.
REGISTER
LOGIN

Companies & Markets

Brokers’ take: KGI initiates coverage on Q&M Dental with ‘outperform’, S$0.35 target price

The positive rating is attributed to the healthcare group’s business resilience, stabilising margins, and growth potential

Hykel Quek

Hykel Quek

Published Thu, May 30, 2024 · 04:27 PM
Share this article.

KGI Securities has started coverage on Q&M Dental : QC7 0%with an “outperform” recommendation and a 12-month target price of S$0.35.

In a report on Thursday (May 30), KGI analyst Tang Kai Jie attributed the positive rating to Q&M’s business resilience and stabilising margins as well as growth potential. 

In his view, the private dental healthcare group is well-positioned for positive revenue growth and will be able to capture the majority of demand for dental services in the local market. 

The assigned price target implies an upside of more than 44 per cent based on Q&M’s closing price on May 29. It accounts for a terminal growth rate of 2 per cent and a weighted average cost of capital of 8.3 per cent. 

Tang also expects increased revenue per clinic as the group prioritises improving operational efficiency over expansion in the Singapore market, which consists of 106 dental clinics and five medical clinics. 

A joint venture agreement between EM2AI and Q&M Dental, which will introduce more capital for investing in artificial intelligence capabilities, is also predicted to drive growth for the healthcare group. 

SEE ALSO
Brokers’ take: Analysts raise Singtel target on upbeat dividend, growth outlook
GET BT IN YOUR INBOX DAILY

Start and end each day with the latest news stories and analyses delivered straight to your inbox.

VIEW ALL

Such moves emphasise the need for “private dental companies to focus on organic growth, improving efficiency and cost savings in their dental business, to gain an edge in the already saturated private dental market”, Tang said. 

The analyst expects Q&M Dental’s financials to “improve gradually after the normalisation of its business” post-pandemic. 

Shares of Q&M Dental traded 2.1 per cent or S$0.005 lower at S$0.235, as at 3.29 pm on Thursday. 

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

q&m dental
READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to  t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

STOCKS

newspaper iconPurchase this articleshopping cart icon

SUPPORT SOUTH-EAST ASIA'S LEADING FINANCIAL DAILY

Get the latest coverage and full access to all BT premium content.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Browse corporate subscription here