Broker's take: Look out for privatisations in small-cap space, says CGS-CIMB

Fri, Jan 22, 2021 - 3:06 PM
umadevi@sph.com.sg@UmaDeviBT

THE spate of corporate transactions this year is set to continue, and certain companies in the small-cap space - particularly those in the industrial and offshore and marine (O&M) sectors with attractive valuations - could be the ones to look out for, according to CGS-CIMB.

In a Friday report, CGS-CIMB analysts noted that the "flurry of transactions" include the privatisation of UK hotel operator GL Limited by GuocoLeisure Holdings, and a voluntary conditional cash offer tabled for Penguin International by a consortium with members of its key management.

Among other noteworthy transactions are Sunningdale's privatisation offer in November last year, as well as semiconductor play AEM's acquisition of smaller contract manufacturer CEI which would help the former's vertical integration and customer diversification.

The analysts said cashed-up buyers, low liquidity and bashed up valuations for cyclicals are among the drivers for these transactions.

"Private equity and funds are cashed up after going through the Covid-19 scare; and preparing for recovery. Among the bigger corporates, investment or expansion plans have been put on hold due to the uncertainty," they said.

"We think the vaccine roll-out and expected gradual recovery are key drivers for merger and acquisition (M&A) pipelines before valuations spike."

In particular, the analysts noted that commodity stocks have been suffering from overcapacity and concerns over insufficient demand as industrial activity slows and demand weakens.

However, this could change on the back of rising commodities prices, which have recently been on an uptrend.

"We believe that globally, corporates have been preserving cash since Covid-19 broke out and they have the means to make an offer by taking the longer-term perspective, hunting for companies that have the potential for rebound if oil prices recover," they noted.

CGS-CIMB analysts identified companies in the O&M or industrial sectors that are in a net cash position and are trading below book value, meaning they could be possible beneficiaries of corporate actions such as privatisations.

Oilfield services provider Baker Technology is one of the brokerage's picks as it has the capabilities to build liftboats and rigs. The counter is trading at 0.22 times its historical price-to-book-value (P/BV) ratio, and the firm's executive director and major shareholder Benety Chang and his spouse jointly hold about 52.7 per cent of the company.

The firm also derives key revenue from its nearly 55 per cent stake in offshore vessels company CH Offshore, which is also trading below book value at 0.34 times its historical P/BV, added the analysts.

Dyna-Mac Holdings, which fabricates topside modules for the oil and gas industry, has also attracted the analysts' interest with its rising order book of S$227 million as at November last year.

The company also announced that it would reposition its business to pursue opportunities in the global green hydrogen market, which is adjacent to its core capabilities.

"In conjunction with this, (Dyna-Mac) is currently evaluating the need to expand its yard facilities to fulfil potential demand by increasing its production capacity, maximising operational synergies and to undertake new green hydrogen projects," said the analysts, adding that the counter trades at historical P/BV of 3.2 times.

Also on CGS-CIMB's watch are engineering services firm Hai Leck Holdings and plant and terminal engineering specialist PEC Limited, which trade at 0.8 times and 0.46 times their historical P/BV ratios, and have net cash positions of S$72 million and S$37 million respectively.

In a bid to diversify away from the mechanical engineering business, Hai Leck had acquired contact centre services Tele-centre in 2011. This business constituted some 51 per cent of Hai Leck's revenue for FY2020.

As at 2.35pm, shares in Baker Tech were up 8.9 per cent or 2.5 Singapore cents at 30.5 cents and Hai Leck shares gained 2 per cent or S$0.01 to S$0.50. Meanwhile, shares in Dyna-Mac and PEC were flat at 11.1 Singapore cents and 39 Singapore cents respectively.

