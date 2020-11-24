You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Broker's take: Maybank KE upgrades Singapore, Malaysia tech sectors to 'positive'

Tue, Nov 24, 2020 - 12:12 PM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

MAYBANK Kim Eng has upgraded its rating on the tech sectors in Singapore and Malaysia to 'positive' from 'neutral'.

The bullish outlook comes on the back of the rollout of 5G networks and the ramp-up of semiconductor components and equipment. It also comes amid the development of tech subsectors such as the Internet of Things, artificial intelligence (AI) and electric vehicles, as well as Industry 4.0, Maybank KE said.

These should bode well for OSATs (outsourced semiconductor assembly and test), ATE/automation manufacturers and EMS/precision engineering companies, wrote analysts Kevin Wong and Lai Gene Lih in a research note on Asean technology.

Industry 4.0 refers to a new phase in the industrial revolution that focuses heavily on technologies like AI, automation, machine learning and data analytics to optimise how goods are manufactured.

The World Semiconductor Trade Statistics projects the global semiconductor market to grow by 6.2 per cent year on year (y-o-y) to US$452 billion in 2021, while global industry association SEMI estimates global semiconductor manufacturing equipment sales to grow 11 per cent y-o-y to US$70 billion next year, Maybank KE noted.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"We believe the sector will ride an imminent upcycle, as indicated by the positive growth outlook for the global semiconductor industry," the analysts said.

Singapore tech stocks under Maybank KE's coverage are trading at an average forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 12 times, around 1.5 standard deviations higher than their six-year mean.

The research team's top picks include Frencken Group, Venture Corp, UMS Holdings and AEM Holdings.

MKE's tech coverage in Singapore, Malaysia

In Malaysia, semiconductor stocks under Maybank KE's coverage are trading at an average forward P/E of 35 times. "We think the rich valuations are justified by the potential earnings growth catalysts and upsides - in tandem with the sector's upcycle. This is also on the back of strong domestic equity fund flows," the research team noted.

Maybank KE's top pick in Malaysia is Inari Amertron. It has also upgraded its recommendation on Globetronics to "buy" from "sell" previously.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 24, 2020 01:04 PM
Real Estate

New Zealand government asks RBNZ to include taming red-hot housing in remit, NZ$ jumps

[WELLINGTON] The New Zealand government has asked the central bank to consider factoring house price stability as...

Nov 24, 2020 01:02 PM
Technology

Tech startups drive 100% jump in IPOs on Tel Aviv Stock Exchange

[TEL AVIV] Israeli startups are taking the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange by storm this year, pushing initial public...

Nov 24, 2020 12:53 PM
Banking & Finance

CIMB Singapore names three new business heads to replace axed trio

CIMB Singapore on Tuesday announced replacements for the three banking heads that were cut, in another internal memo...

Nov 24, 2020 12:52 PM
Transport

Sweden's Scania to start making trucks in China after acquisition

[STOCKHOLM] Swedish truck maker Scania, a unit under Volkswagen AG's commercial vehicle arm Traton SE, has bought a...

Nov 24, 2020 12:49 PM
Transport

Air travellers most concerned about catching covid from fellow fliers, survey shows

[NEW YORK] When it comes to concern about contracting Covid-19, air travellers are most worried they'll catch it...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: Broadway Industrial, Top Glove, Sembmarine, Starburst

Booking platforms' commission fees for SingapoRediscovers Vouchers prompt STB warning

Singapore Medical Council may take legal action against DoctorxDentist

Hyflux JMs seek parties keen to take part in firm's revamp

Singapore stocks open higher on Tuesday; STI up 0.7%

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for