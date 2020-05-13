You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Broker's take: Maybank KE upgrades Wilmar to 'buy', lowers TP on palm oil uncertainty

Wed, May 13, 2020 - 12:55 PM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

MAYBANK Kim Eng has upgraded Wilmar International to "buy" but lowered its target price (TP) to S$4.12 from S$4.37 for the agri-business group to largely reflect uncertainty in palm oil and further investment volatility.

Wilmar shares were trading S$0.15 or 3.9 per cent higher at S$3.97 as at the mid-day break on Wednesday.

As China - which Wilmar derives nearly 60 per cent of its revenue from - starts to open up following the Covid-19 lockdowns, volume momentum should pick up, said analyst Thilan Wickramasinghe in a research note dated Tuesday.

The group's food staples portfolio, wide nationwide distribution, and competitive pricing for input commodities should also drive advantages in margins and market share, he added.

Moreover, the potential listing of Wilmar's China business in Shenzhen in the second half of 2020 may also be an upside catalyst. The group's China-listed peers trade at a 75 per cent price-to-earnings premium even in current market conditions.

SEE ALSO

Wilmar Q1 profit down 12.7% on market slide in investments

That said, palm oil may see some pressure given the weaker bio-diesel demand from low crude oil prices and import restrictions in some countries. Hence, Maybank Kim Eng has lowered the segment's 2020-2021 estimates by 9 per cent to 20 per cent.

"We are forecasting losses in Wilmar's investment portfolio in 2020E," Mr Wickramasinghe said, adding that Maybank Kim Eng has also lowered its 2020-2021 estimates for net profit after tax by 2 per cent to 12 per cent.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Complaint against HC Surgical's Julian Ong moved to SMC disciplinary tribunal

BT sees new digital subscriptions double in April from March amid Covid-19 pandemic

Keppel: Court dismisses racketeering cause of action in EIG lawsuit

Jardine Matheson faces pain in Indonesia after expansion

Frasers Property's management take pay cuts; Q2 net profit falls 38.1%

SembMarine revenue recognition hit by Covid-19, oil price collapse

BREAKING NEWS

May 13, 2020 12:52 PM
Garage

Uber said to be in talks to acquire Grubhub to create food delivery giant

[SAN FRANCISCO] Uber is in talks to acquire Grubhub, said three people with knowledge of the discussions, aiming to...

May 13, 2020 12:44 PM
Energy & Commodities

Kuwait tells oil buyers to load less crude on ships in June: sources

[SINGAPORE] Kuwait Petroleum Corp (KPC) has told customers they will have to load less crude oil in June as it has...

May 13, 2020 12:42 PM
Government & Economy

Malaysia's Q1 economic growth slows to 0.7%, better than forecast

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia's economy grew at a slower pace of 0.7 per cent in the first quarter from a year earlier,...

May 13, 2020 12:31 PM
Companies & Markets

Complaint against HC Surgical's Julian Ong moved to SMC disciplinary tribunal

THE complaint made against surgeon Julian Ong with the Singapore Medical Council (SMC) will progress to a...

May 13, 2020 12:28 PM
Real Estate

HDB rental volume in April plunges 36.7% from March: SRX data

[SINGAPORE] Demand for renting Housing Board (HDB) flats dropped sharply last month, with market observers saying...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.