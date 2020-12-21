You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Broker's take: Maybank Kim Eng says take the offer from Hi-P's CEO

Mon, Dec 21, 2020 - 11:28 AM
raphlim@sph.com.sg@RaphaelLimBT

MINORITY investors should take the privatisation offer at S$2 per share from Hi-P International's chairman and chief executive officer (CEO) Yao Hsiao Tung, as the valuation "appears attractive", Maybank Kim Eng (MKE) said.

In a research report dated Sunday, the brokerage noted that the offer price was 10.5 per cent higher than the S$1.81 last traded price before the announcement and 62.6 per cent over MKE's price target of S$1.23.

MKE noted the deal price infers 19.9 times and 17.1 times price-to-earnings (PE) ratio when compared to estimated earnings for FY2020 and 2021 respectively.

MKE said the valuation appears "attractive from the perspective of minority investors", on account that it is higher than Hi-P's five-year average forward PE ratio of 10 times. It also noted that Hi-P's Singapore-listed peers were on average trading at 14.7 and 12.7 times estimated earnings for FY2020 and 2021 respectively.

The voluntary unconditional general offer for the integrated contract manufacturer was announced last Friday. Mr Yao, who is also controlling shareholder of Hi-P, held 83.4 per cent of the total shares as at the offer date, while his wife held 0.1 per cent of Hi-P's shares. They have provided irrevocable undertakings to accept the offer.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The offer was made with a view to delist the company from the Singapore Exchange (SGX), as privatising would provide flexibility to manage the business and optimise use of management and capital resources.

Hi-P, which has not carried out any corporate exercise to raise funds on SGX since 2004, could also save on expenses relating to the maintenance of its listed status, as it was unlikely to require access to Singapore capital markets to finance its operations in the foreseeable future.

Following the announcement, Hi-P's shares closed on Friday at the offer price of S$2, up 10.5 per cent from its last traded price on Dec 15, when a trading halt was called.

MKE has downgraded Hi-P to "sell" from "buy", as it believes the current share price fully reflects the company's fundamental value.

In the report, MKE also reiterated buys on other tech companies including AEM Holdings, which it noted had an attractive enterprise value (EV) to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation ratio of 5.7 times. "Given AEM's expertise in system level test (SLT) and SLT's rising significance, we see AEM as a potential mergers and acquisitions candidate," MKE said, reiterating its "buy" call, and S$5.05 target price.

Hi-P shares were trading unchanged at S$2 as at 11.05am on Monday, while shares of AEM Holdings were down 2 per cent or S$0.07 to S$3.42.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Singapore shares open lower on Monday; STI down 0.6%

Metro Holdings, partners set up student accommodation fund with £60m first close

Stocks to watch: SIA, Olam, StarHub, ComfortDelGro, Tianjin Zhong Xin, Metro

Penguin International issues holding announcement on possible transaction

Olam to acquire US chile pepper business for US$108.5m in expansion of spices portfolio

Analysts positive on IPO market after resilient results in 2020

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 21, 2020 11:36 AM
Technology

Amazon shuts New Jersey facility till Dec 26 on virus spike among workers

[BENGALURU] Amazon.com Inc said on Sunday it had closed one of its warehouses in New Jersey out of caution till Dec...

Dec 21, 2020 11:30 AM
Government & Economy

Alternative protein company Perfect Day to set up R&D centre in Singapore

ALTERNATIVE protein company Perfect Day is setting up its research and development (R&D) centre in Singapore,...

Dec 21, 2020 11:17 AM
Government & Economy

China's stunning export comeback has factories scrambling for workers

[BEIJING] China's manufacturing recovery, fuelled in part by demand from Covid-constrained consumers abroad, has...

Dec 21, 2020 11:06 AM
Government & Economy

South Korea reports record daily coronavirus deaths, raids

[SEOUL] South Korea recorded its highest daily death toll from the coronavirus, health authorities said on Monday,...

Dec 21, 2020 10:56 AM
Life & Culture

Lights! Models! Garbage! Taiwan designer turns waste into fashion

[TAIPEI] Inspiration for high fashion can come from strange places. For one Taiwanese designer, it's upcycling old...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: SIA, Olam, StarHub, ComfortDelGro, Tianjin Zhong Xin, Metro

Malaysia faces revenue crunch as spending mounts on virus woes

Reports of martial-law talk in Trump meeting draw outrage

JustCo eyes global growth and an IPO

Singapore shares open lower on Monday; STI down 0.6%

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for