You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Broker's take: Maybank Kim Eng upgrades SIA Engineering to 'buy' as growth risks are priced in

Thu, Dec 06, 2018 - 2:26 PM
navinsre@sph.com.sg@NavinSreBT

BROKERAGE Maybank Kim Eng has upgraded its call on mainboard-listed SIA Engineering to "buy", but lowered its target price for the stock from S$3.50 to S$3.00. The upgrade comes as negatives stemming from growth risks caused by structural changes in commercial aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) works are priced in, presenting value for investors. 

In a research note, Maybank Kim Eng analyst Neel Sinha noted that SIA Engineering shares, which are hovering near nine-year lows, have been on a decline for the last 2.5 years due to the said growth concerns. 

These were down to lower maintenance frequencies required by next-generation aircraft and fleet growth at low cost carriers (LCCs) requiring MROs to innovate solutions to reduce aircraft downtime at hangars.

That said, Mr Sinha believes "the adjustment process is close to its tail end". In addition, the medium-term outlook for global commercial aircraft fleet and passenger traffic also remains positive with LCCs driving growth, he said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

He added: "Although structural changes to the MRO business have posed various challenges, note SIA Engineering’s maintenance market share at its Singapore home base has held steady at about 78 per cent over the past three years; scale advantages that we believe other operators will find hard to compete with."

The company has also been investing in new initiatives such as manufacturing technology for cabin interior parts and in-flight entertainment, among others.

Key risks to Maybank Kim Eng's view are that SIA Engineering's new initiatives might take beyond 12-18 months to contribute earnings and if adjustment process to lower MRO workload for new aircraft take longer than expected.

SIA Engineering shares were trading flat at S$2.49 as at 2.09pm.

Editor's Choice

BT_20181206_ABINNO_3636178.jpg
Dec 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore sprouts innovation centres

BP_Francis Koh_061218_3.jpg
Dec 6, 2018
Real Estate

Builders venture abroad for new income streams, to diversify

BT_20181206_UWDTF6_3636274.jpg
Dec 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

BreadTalk enters Europe with Din Tai Fung's London flagship

Most Read

1 Your name on a Coke bottle spells money for Big Data
2 Singapore shares end lower on Wednesday
3 SembMarine may turn in operating profits in 2019 as work ramps up
4 Former Queenstown Cinema site up for sale by tender; expects to fetch above S$200m
5 KKR pays up to S$500m for 'significant stake' in OSIM owner V3
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

Dec 6, 2018
Real Estate

MND cuts private housing supply for H1 2019 Government Land Sales Programme by about 20%

Dec 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Rich Capital shares up 33.3% to 0.8 Singapore cent in early session

Dec 6, 2018
Garage

Solar power startup SolarHome raises US$10m debt from crowdfunding, investors

BT_20181206_ABINNO_3636178.jpg
Dec 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore sprouts innovation centres

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening