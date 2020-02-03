You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Broker's take: OCBC downgrades CDLHT to 'hold' on coronavirus outbreak

Mon, Feb 03, 2020 - 11:58 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

OCBC Investment Research on Monday downgraded its call on CDL Hospitality Trusts (CDLHT) to "hold", citing that the coronavirus outbreak could weigh on travel demand. 

The brokerage has also lowered its fair value estimate on the counter to S$1.62, from S$1.69 previously. 

As at 11.43am on Monday, stapled securities in CDLHT were trading at S$1.54, down S$0.02, or 1.3 per cent. 

CDLHT's management has disclosed that booking cancellations so far have not materially impacted their business, and that CDLHT's Singapore revenue per available room, or RevPAR, rose about 4 per cent year on year for the first 28 days of January 2020, OCBC noted. 

"However, as Singapore is CDLHT's key and best performing market, whereby Chinese tourists contributed about 10 per cent of its Singapore business, CDLHT's performance could be badly hit, should the situation in Singapore escalate further," wrote OCBC analyst Chu Peng. 

SEE ALSO

Banks shut Hong Kong, Macau branches in response to virus outbreak

She added that for fiscal 2019, Singapore contributed about 62.3 per cent of CDLHT's net property income (NPI). 

Nonetheless, the stapled group's Q4 results came in within expectations, OCBC noted, with NPI falling 1.2 per cent to S$38 million from a year ago, pulled down by lower contributions from CDLHT's overseas market, which more than offset the strong performance from its Singapore hotels.

Distribution per unit for the fourth quarter ended Dec 31 was flat at 2.77 Singapore cents. 

Separately, DBS Group Research on Monday also downgraded its rating on Far East Hospitality Trust to "hold", citing "cautious sentiment" shrouding Singapore hoteliers amid the epidemic. 

Singapore Minister for Trade and Industry, Chan Chun Sing on Sunday said that the Wuhan virus outbreak is likely to have a much wider and deeper impact on the world economy than the severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) episode of 2003.

The latest coronavirus outbreak has sickened over 17,000 people worldwide and killed over 360 at last count. This means its death rate remains at about 2 per cent compared to around 10 per cent during the 2003 Sars epidemic, though the Wuhan virus has sickened more people than Sars. Studies on how quickly it spreads remain inconclusive, with a commonly used measure - known as the basic reproduction number - being difficult to calculate.

The virus was first reported as a string of pneumonia-like cases in Wuhan in December, before the World Health Organization identified it in early January as a new strain of coronavirus. It has since spread to markets including Singapore, Malaysia, Taiwan, France, South Korea and Canada.

Companies & Markets

Banks shut Hong Kong, Macau branches in response to virus outbreak

Broker's take: DBS downgrades Far East H-Trust to 'hold' amid virus spread

BlackGold suspends trading pending announcement

Vallianz expects to complete IPT policy review by Feb 29

Stocks to watch: SembMarine, SIA, Ascendas Reit, Sarine, Pacific Star, Lifebrandz

M Development inks pact to buy Antai Mining International in RTO deal

BREAKING

Feb 3, 2020 11:57 AM
Transport

Some exhibitors drop out of Singapore Airshow due to coronavirus

[SYDNEY] Some aerospace companies including business jet manufacturers Textron Inc and General Dynamics Corp's...

Feb 3, 2020 11:21 AM
Companies & Markets

Banks shut Hong Kong, Macau branches in response to virus outbreak

SINCE last week, banks including OCBC, Standard Chartered and HSBC have temporarily closed several branches in Hong...

Feb 3, 2020 11:17 AM
Real Estate

Australian home prices start year on strong note, building to follow

[SYDNEY] Australia's housing market started the year with a bang as annual price growth accelerated to the fastest...

Feb 3, 2020 11:14 AM
Banking & Finance

Philippines' UnionBank offers banking, fintech programme for SMU students

UNIONBANK of the Philippines on Monday said it has inked an agreement with the Singapore Management University (SMU...

Feb 3, 2020 11:10 AM
Banking & Finance

Indonesia central bank says intervening to steady the rupiah

[JAKARTA] Bank Indonesia (BI) was intervening in spot foreign currency trading as well as domestic non-deliverable...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly