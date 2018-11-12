You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Broker's take: OCBC Investment Research upgrades CDL to 'buy', ups fair value estimate to S$10.73

Mon, Nov 12, 2018 - 3:14 PM
navinsre@sph.com.sg@NavinSreBT

BROKERAGE OCBC Investment Research has upgraded its call on mainboard-listed City Developments Limited (CDL) to "buy" and increased the fair value estimate from S$9.81 to S$10.73. The upgrade comes as negatives from property measures announced in July are priced in, with shares in the property developer now presenting value for investors. 

In a research note, OCBC Investment Research analyst Andy Wong noted that CDL's Q3 earnings posted last Thursday were in line with the brokerage's expectations.

Mr Wong said that while headwinds are likely persist for property developers in the near future, there are positives for CDL.

He cited CDL’s share buybacks which are supported by a strong balance sheet, average selling prices of properties which are tracking above the brokerage's expectations, diversification of its income streams with the acquisitions of two UK investment properties notwithstanding Brexit uncertainties, as positives.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Moreover, its upcoming launches have already obtained "provisional planning from Urban Redevelopment Authority and thus will not be subjected to the latest revision in guidelines on the minimum average unit sizes", the analyst added.

Last week, a UOB Kay Hian report dated Nov 9 shared similar sentiment on CDL.

Its analysts Andrew Chow and Loke Peihao said: "CDL has done well in Singapore residential despite regulatory headwinds, and continues to make headway in building its recurring income base, such as its expansion into UK commercial assets."

UOB Kay Hian maintained its "buy" call and raised its target price for the stock from S$12.00 to S$12.12.

Companies & Markets

Singapore High Court grants Swissco judicial management extension

Grab in tie-up with UOB for financial services in region

Halcyon Agri Q3 profit dives 75.8% on compressed margins from low rubber prices

Two Chinatown shophouses up for sale with guide price around S$32.8m

Go-Jek partners DBS to offer regional payments services

Thomson Medical seeks to spin off property businesses

Editor's Choice

BT_20181112_JASHELL_3613760.jpg
Nov 12, 2018
Consumer

Shell adds local flavours to upgraded Shell Select stations

BP_PAP_121118_1.jpg
Nov 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Big test awaits 4G leaders as next GE nears

BP_MAS_121118_4.jpg
Nov 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

MAS, SGX leverage blockchain tech to settle tokenised assets

Most Read

1 Why Elon Musk fears artificial intelligence
2 Singapore can achieve steady, sustained growth: PM
3 LTA announces changes to parking provisions from February 2019
4 From cell to table: the evolution of food
5 LTA to allow fewer carpark spaces in private developments from Feb 2019; announces 5 car-lite precincts
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

Nov 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Businesses must accept more competition in exchange for more access to Asean markets: PM Lee

BP_Monetary Authority of Singapore _121118_50.jpg
Nov 12, 2018
Banking & Finance

MAS sets out principles to guide use of artificial intelligence, data analytics in finance

BP_creditcards_121118_25.jpg
Nov 12, 2018
Startups

E-wallets yet to change payment habits in Singapore: Worldpay report

Nov 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

Thomson Medical seeks to spin off property businesses

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening