You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Broker's take: Phillip Capital initiates coverage on Netlink NBN Trust with 'accumulate'

Wed, Mar 27, 2019 - 11:33 AM
leilal@sph.com.sg@LeilaLaiBT

PHILLIP Capital initiated coverage on Netlink NBN Trust (NLT) on Wednesday with an "accumulate" call and target price of S$0.89, noting that its resilient business model based on recurring subscription fees ensures limited volatility in sales and cost base.

Research analyst Alvin Chia also noted NLT's position as the only network provider of residential fibre broadband in Singapore.

As at 10.46am on Wednesday, units of NLT were trading at S$0.83, up 0.5 Singapore cent or 0.61 per cent.

"The asset base of more than S$3 billion and the duration needed to build a comparable network across Singapore will pose a major barrier to entry," wrote Mr Chia. "Any meaningful return on investment would be a challenge without the similar financial assistance of the Singapore government."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

NLT received an aggregate grant worth S$732 million under the Intelligent Nation 2015 (iN2015) masterplan.

Phillip Capital expects NLT's residential segment to grow in the long term with new homes being built, population growth and more households installing dual fibre connections. The segment contributes 58 per cent of NLT's revenue.

The brokerage predicts that government smart nation initiatives will propel growth in the trust's Non-Building Address Point (NBAP), projecting a 41 per cent year-on-year growth rate in FY2020. These NBAP connections are used in applications such as wireless network base stations, cameras and sensors, which will be in demand with the progressive rollout of smart nation programmes.

In NLT's non-residential segment, demand is expected to come from small and medium-sized enterprises upgrading to fibre for cloud-based applications. However, retail service providers with their own fibre infrastructure will compete directly with NLT, leading Phillip Capital to project more conservative estimates of 5.3 per cent year-on-year growth for the segment in FY2020.

Risks include revenue volatility in its non-residential, installation-related and diversion revenue, which is generated when third parties such as developers and the Land Transport Authority request NLT's ducts, manholes and fibre cables to be diverted for events such as road works and other construction projects. These revenues contribute only about 13 per cent of total revenue.

NLT will also review its weighted average cost of capital (WACC) of 7 per cent in 2022, and any downward revision will impact its regulatory pricing.

"In our opinion, the current rising interest rate environment will offset any downward pressure on WACC," Mr Chia said.

Other risks include potential losses of revenue or fines if NLT fails to meet quality of service standards, as well as unforeseen spikes in capital expenditure.

Companies & Markets

Zaobao.sg bags S$200,000 in funding from Google innovation challenge

M1 to offer warranty protection against e-wallet theft in DISA tie-up

Fortress Minerals opens at S$0.22 apiece on trading debut, up 10% from IPO price

Sevak to divest unit Alpha One for S$6,000

Hyflux disputes Salim-Medco claims that PUB, Magtaa offtakers actions constitute events for pull out

Hyflux faces arbitration request over desalination plant in Algeria

Editor's Choice

BT_20190327_DBSCHINA_3734959.jpg
Mar 27, 2019
Banking & Finance

Joining a Singapore bank a dream for thousands, reality for few

fact.jpg
Mar 27, 2019
Government & Economy

Electronics, precision engineering still dragging down factory output

bv_2x.jpg
Mar 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Braddell View's enbloc success may hinge on creative use of site

Most Read

1 Treasure sells 272 units on launch weekend
2 Margin, contra trades 'fed vicious cycle of deception'
3 OCBC Securities, trade reps moving up value chain
4 S'pore's largest condo Treasure at Tampines moves 272 units at launch
5 Joining a Singapore bank a dream for thousands, reality for few
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

ak-2703-ura3_1.jpg
Mar 27, 2019
Real Estate

URA Draft Master Plan 2019: Higher plot ratios in CBD for converting offices to hotels, residences

ak-2703-ura2.jpg
Mar 27, 2019
Real Estate

URA Draft Master Plan 2019: Renewal for Bayshore, Dakota Crescent, Farrer Park; Farrer Park to retain heritage

hyflyx.jpg
Mar 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux disputes Salim-Medco claims that PUB, Magtaa offtakers actions constitute events for pull out

BT_20190327_DBSCHINA_3734959.jpg
Mar 27, 2019
Banking & Finance

Joining a Singapore bank a dream for thousands, reality for few

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening