You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Broker's take: PhillipCapital downgrades Micro-Mechanics to 'accumulate' on lower earnings

Wed, Jan 30, 2019 - 12:28 PM

SL_PC_300119_14.jpg
Phillipcapital has lowered its call on high-precision parts manufacturer Micro-Mechanics after the firm's second-quarter earnings missed expectations, with revenues expected to stay suppressed by slower semiconductor demand and US-China trade uncertainty.
PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO

PHILLIPCAPITAL has lowered its call on high-precision parts manufacturer Micro-Mechanics after the firm's second-quarter earnings missed expectations, with revenues expected to stay suppressed by slower semiconductor demand and US-China trade uncertainty.

The brokerage downgraded Micro-Mechanics from "buy" to "accumulate" on Tuesday, and cut its target price to S$1.70 from S$2.05. Just before noon, Micro-Mechanics shares were trading 0.6 per cent higher at S$1.68. 

Paul Chew, head of research at PhillipCapital, said that the revenue slowdown has been "steeper than expected" and noted that revenues from China, Micro-Mechanics' largest division, were down 7 per cent year on year.

"Uncertainty over trade negotiations between the US and China has created caution in the supply chain and hesitation in carrying inventory," he said. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Adding to the pessimism, second-quarter gross margins fell to their weakest since Q4 2014, likely due to customer pricing pressure and higher production headcount. Depreciation, which rose 15 per cent year on year for Q2, also likely contributed to the weakness.

A bright spot could come from the firm's US operations - Mr Chew noted that the division targets front-end semiconductor equipment parts and could be the next major leg of growth. However, little was shared in terms of projects or programmes, he said.

PhillipCapital has also lowered its 2019 estimates for Micro-Mechanics' revenue and profit after tax and minority interests (Patmi) by 5 per cent and 12 per cent respectively.

Companies & Markets

Broker's take: Maybank Kim Eng initiates 'buy' on AEM, predicts stronger earnings in 2020

NTUC Income names Andrew Yeo as new CEO

Fintech Ayondo calls for trading halt

M1 takeover bid leaves Malaysian wireless giant Axiata in a bind

OUE Lippo Healthcare receives demand for payment of S$3.4m by ex-CEO

SK Jewellery reviewing crypto plans as Bizkey deal expires

Editor's Choice

SL_hsk _300119_6.jpg
Jan 30, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

How to fund rising fiscal spending?

ST_20180822_DUMEX_4226373.jpg
Jan 30, 2019
Real Estate

Pop-up luxury resort next on agenda of Christina Ong's Como

Monetary Authority of Singapore_0.jpg
Jan 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Can MAS equity grant lift market malaise?

Most Read

1 Hot stock: Y Ventures down 21% on accounting errors for H1 2018 earnings
2 Bank bonuses flat; but slow job market may block exit to greener pastures
3 Fintech companies raise record US$39.6b in 2018: research
4 Singapore to tighten audit, valuation rules
5 OCBC eyeing forex fray for overseas travel spending
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

SIN12-Render 1-Lrg.jpg
Jan 30, 2019
Technology

Digital Realty to build third Singapore data centre in Loyang

Jan 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: Maybank Kim Eng initiates 'buy' on AEM, predicts stronger earnings in 2020

income.png
Jan 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

NTUC Income names Andrew Yeo as new CEO

Jan 30, 2019
Technology

Apple lowers some iPhone prices outside US to offset strong dollar

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening