You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Broker's take: Retail S-Reits can catch locals' outbound spend to offset tourists' absence

Wed, Dec 09, 2020 - 11:16 AM
fiolam@sph.com.sg@FionaLamBT

file7ddafzxkylfdk6xod77.jpg
Singaporeans forked out US$24.5 billion in outbound expenditure in 2017. That's equivalent to about 73-75 per cent of the total retail sales value that Singapore retailers derived locally.
ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

DBS Group Research believes retailers and mall landlords in Singapore can capture a significant part of outbound expenditure by locals, and this will more than compensate for the lack of tourist spend in 2021.

Given that Singaporeans are still unable to travel due to Covid-19-related restrictions, what they usually spend overseas may now be diverted to the domestic scene instead.

Retail landlords, which include Singapore-listed real estate investment trusts (S-Reits), should thus capture this "lost opportunity" from locals while tourist shopping traffic is still sparse, wrote DBS analysts in a report on Wednesday.

Singaporeans forked out US$24.5 billion in outbound expenditure in 2017. That's equivalent to about 73-75 per cent of the total retail sales value that Singapore retailers derived locally. It also far outweighed tourist retail spending, which made up 20-25 per cent of the city-state's total retail sales derived in that year, according to DBS's estimates.

With locals' travel spend amounting to triple that of tourist retail receipts, DBS believes some of the travel savings this year and pent-up demand from Singaporeans could be reflected in more domestic shopping instead.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"We see opportunities to be captured within the fashion and apparel, electronics, and food and beverage sectors, as consumers open their wallets in the coming months," said analysts Geraldine Wong and Derek Tan.

In addition, retailers' ongoing consolidations can be an opportunity for landlords to tweak their tenant mix and "right-size" their tenant exposure to department stores and brand representatives, according to DBS. This will allow Singapore's landlords to emerge with a refreshed offering and stay relevant in the new retail landscape, it added.

For instance, the closure of department stores was widely viewed as a risk to mall owners, given their chunky retail plots and anchor tenant positions. But DBS sees opportunities in this arena for luxury beauty booths owned by brands such as Chanel.

Such beauty brands, previously represented by department stores, can now venture out on their own to open physical storefronts. "We see this as a net positive and believe that selected malls across the island that enjoy strong traffic and sales will benefit from this trend," the analysts said.

The research team's top picks in the retail S-Reit sector are CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (CICT), Frasers Centrepoint Trust (FCT), Lendlease Global Commercial Reit and CapitaLand Retail China Trust (CRCT).

Valuations support a positive weight on the sector, DBS said. It recommends investors stay invested in its selected retail S-Reits, given the "cyclical upturn in sentiment coupled with attractive valuations at -0.5 time standard deviation and a robust two-year DPU (distribution per unit) compound annual growth rate of 13 per cent (FY20-22)".

Retailers will continue to rationalise their operational footprints while malls need to adapt to the new retail ecosystem amid structurally higher online spending. This also means retailers are handpicking their physical storefronts to maximise visibility and sales, said DBS.

Against this backdrop, malls owned by CICT, FCT and Lendlease Global Commercial Reit will likely emerge as the winners as they can attract tenants to maintain their occupancies in the longer term, according to the analysts. DBS expects the three S-Reits' portfolios to recover ahead of the rest of the sector and deliver higher-than-industry occupancy rates.

In another research note on Wednesday, DBS maintained its "buy" call on CICT and raised the target price to S$2.50, following the merger of CapitaLand Mall Trust and CapitaLand Commercial Trust to form the combined entity.

CICT is "big, cheap and fresh", trading at close to one-time price to net asset value, the analysts said. And with forward yields of about 6 per cent, CICT offers the highest yield among its large-cap peers, which are trading at about 5 per cent yield.

As the largest S-Reit, CICT has integrated commercial assets that are set to drive synergistic value from its existing portfolio, DBS noted. Moreover, its size offers a bigger platform and opportunity to grow with acquisitions of integrated developments, led by the rising global trend of live-work-play.

Units of CICT were up S$0.04 or 2 per cent to trade at S$2.08 as at 11.03am on Wednesday.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 9, 2020 11:11 AM
Consumer

Google, Facebook win key concession in law to pay for news in Australia

[SYDNEY] Google and Facebook won a key concession in Australia as the government unveiled details of a world-first...

Dec 9, 2020 11:05 AM
Banking & Finance

JPMorgan CEO Dimon sees higher expenses, hunts asset management businesses

[NEW YORK] JPMorgan Chase & Co's expenses in 2021 will likely top US$67 billion, slightly more than analysts'...

Dec 9, 2020 11:05 AM
Government & Economy

Johnson jets in to Brussels in bid to save Brexit deal

[LONDON] Prime Minister Boris Johnson was Brussels-bound on Wednesday, with Britain's fading hopes for a post-Brexit...

Dec 9, 2020 10:53 AM
Garage

Airbnb, DoorDash lead 'unicorn parade' ending hot IPO year

[SAN FRANCISCO] Airbnb and DoorDash make their stock market debut this week as part of a "unicorn parade" capping a...

Dec 9, 2020 10:43 AM
Technology

Nokia manager exodus grows as new CEO starts strategy shift

[HELSINKI] At least five senior leaders are leaving Nokia as chief executive officer (CEO) Pekka Lundmark starts to...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singapore arm of London club behind dinner at steakhouse that breached Covid-19 rules

Stocks to watch: Keppel Infra Trust, SIA, SATS, Geo Energy, Hatten Land

Suspected Covid-19 case on Royal Caribbean cruise to nowhere, ship returns to Singapore mid-sail

Australia consumer sentiment hits 10-year high

Singapore makes leap in cross-border payment arrangement with Thailand

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for