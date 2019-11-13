You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Broker's take: RHB downgrades Singapore Medical Group to 'neutral'

Wed, Nov 13, 2019 - 3:24 PM
navinsre@sph.com.sg@NavinSreBT

A LACK of near-term catalysts and tepid earnings growth - both of which are likely to send stock prices sideways - has led RHB Research Institute to downgrade Catalist-listed Singapore Medical Group (SMG) to "neutral" with a target price of S$0.36.

That said, RHB analysts Jarick Seet and Lee Cai Ling noted that the stock is trading at 12.2 times price-to-earnings, a discount to its peers' average of 22 times, but there could be future opportunities to enter positions at more attractive valuations. 

At 3.13pm, shares in the healthcare group were down one Singapore cent or 3.1 per cent to 31.5 cents on 371,600 shares traded.

On Monday after market close, SMG posted a 0.1 per cent dip in net profit to S$3.1 million for Q3 due to higher costs. But revenue for the period clocked in at S$24.2 million, a 9.6 per cent increase from the year-ago period due to organic growth from its health, and diagnostic and aesthetics businesses.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

On the outlook for the rest of the fiscal year, SMG's management remains focused on organic growth and intends to get 10 to 12 more specialists on board by the end of the year.

SEE ALSO

Singapore Medical Group posts flat profit of S$3.14m for Q3

RHB expects revenue growth to remain healthy, though near-term profitability growth is likely to be limited by higher costs and time required for new specialists to build up their client base.

The RHB analysts also said that SMG has yet to use proceeds from a S$9.3 million convertible loan that was drawn down in June for acquisition-related activities.

"We think that it is unlikely that any merger and acquisition (M&A) activities will happen any time soon and if any, it should have happened sooner as the funds were made available since the proposal was announced in February 2019," RHB said.

In view of the absence of the contribution from potential acquisitions in the near term, RHB has lowered its revenue forecasts for FY2020 and FY2021 by 11 per cent. Meanwhile, earnings forecasts for the respective fiscal years are lowered by 4 per cent and 5 per cent due to higher margins than previously estimated.

Companies & Markets

UOB, fintech Value3 Advisory to launch AI-enabled credit rating platform in Asean

KrisEnergy inks letter of award for Cambodia oil platform fabrication

Hot stock: SembMarine down 3% after reporting deeper Q3 loss; OCBC downgrade

Hot stock: MNACT down 4.9% after 'extensive damage' to Hong Kong mall from protests

Hatten Land Q1 profit jumps to RM2.6m on higher earnings from projects

Valuetronics Q2 profit up 26.3% on absence of one-off provision for China plant

BREAKING

Nov 13, 2019 03:06 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares drop on US-China trade talk uncertainty; NZ down

[BENGALURU] Australian shares fell on Wednesday after US President Donald Trump offered no new details on trade...

Nov 13, 2019 03:03 PM
Companies & Markets

UOB, fintech Value3 Advisory to launch AI-enabled credit rating platform in Asean

UNITED Overseas Bank's asset management arm has tied up with fintech startup Value3 Advisory to launch an artificial...

Nov 13, 2019 02:53 PM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong to shut all schools on Thursday for safety reasons

[HONG KONG] All schools in Hong Kong will suspend classes on Thursday due to transportation and safety reasons, the...

Nov 13, 2019 02:19 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks close lower as investors await Fed remarks

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed lower on Wednesday as cautious investors awaited remarks by the US Federal Reserve chief...

Nov 13, 2019 02:09 PM
Energy & Commodities

China Sinopec plans 100-barge fleet to ship cleaner marine fuel: source

[SINGAPORE] China's Sinopec Corp plans to build a fleet of 100 barges over the next three years to supply marine...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly