You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Broker's take: RHB downgrades Valuetronics to 'neutral' on production delay due to Covid-19 outbreak

Tue, Feb 18, 2020 - 11:45 AM
navinsre@sph.com.sg@NavinSreBT

FACTORING in the effect the Covid-19 outbreak has on production at Valuetronics Holdings' Chinese factories, RHB Research has downgraded the contract manufacturer to "neutral" and lowered its target price to S$0.76.

As at 11.24am, shares in Valuetronics were trading one Singapore cent or 1.4 per cent lower at 72.5 cents, after 934,000 shares changed hands.

RHB's head of small cap research Jarick Seet expects Valuetronics factories in China to experience one to 1.5 months of downtime due to closures brought about by the Chinese New Year holidays and Covid-19 containment measures by the authorities that followed.

Coupled with labour and potential supply chain issues, he has lowered the FY2020 forecast for Valuetronics by 8 per cent. RHB's profit estimate for FY2020 is now HK$176 million (S$31.5 million), while the revenue estimate is HK$2.57 billion.

Last week, Valuetronics notified its customers of potential delays to scheduled shipments.

SEE ALSO

Singapore Airlines to reduce flights across network due to virus impact

That said, Mr Seet noted: "Although these delays are caused by an event beyond the group’s control, it will endeavour to meet the original shipment schedules as much as possible."

Key downside risks to Mr Seet's call include foreign exchange risks, raw material price fluctuations and further earnings downside if the trade war or virus outbreak escalates.

In November 2019, Valuetronics reported a 26.3 per cent rise in bottom line for Q2 FY2020 to HK$56 million from HK$44.3 million for the year-ago quarter. Top line dipped to HK$712.8 million from HK$716.2 million previously.

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 18, 2020 12:10 PM
Life & Culture

Is coffee good for you?

[NEW YORK] We've come a long way from the cans of Folgers that filled our grandparents' cupboards, with our oat milk...

Feb 18, 2020 12:09 PM
Energy & Commodities

Dutch court set to rule in US$50b Yukos appeal

[MOSCOW] A Dutch appeals court is set to hand down a landmark ruling Tuesday in a complex case involving defunct...

Feb 18, 2020 12:06 PM
Consumer

A giant milk industry merger moves closer with a US$425m deal

[CHICAGO] It's a hard time to be a dairy farmer in America: The nationwide decline in milk consumption and the...

Feb 18, 2020 12:04 PM
Companies & Markets

Singapore Airlines to reduce flights across network due to virus impact

[SYDNEY] Singapore Airlines Ltd said on Tuesday it will temporarily cut flights across its global network in March,...

Feb 18, 2020 11:54 AM
Stocks

Asia: Markets fall as coronavirus hits earnings, growth

[HONG KONG] Asian markets tumbled on Tuesday after Apple warned the new coronavirus had hit output and demand in...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly