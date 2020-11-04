You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Broker's take: UOB Kay Hian initiates coverage on Jiutian Chemical with 'buy'

Wed, Nov 04, 2020 - 4:29 PM
raphlim@sph.com.sg

UOB Kay Hian initiated coverage on chemical producer Jiutian Chemical Group with a "buy" rating, and a target price of 16 Singapore cents, in a research note published on Tuesday.

Jiutian shares traded at 10 cents per share, up 0.3 cent or 3 per cent from the previous close, as at 3.57pm on Wednesday.

In the research note, analyst Clement Ho said that investors may have overlooked Jiutian's earnings potential, given the upswing in average selling price of one of its products, dimethylformamide (DMF), and depressed costs of major raw materials.

Jiutian, which is located in Henan, China, produces chemicals such as DMF and methylamine.

"There has been exceptional demand for DMF, on the back of the strong industrial recovery in China following pandemic lockdowns," the analyst said. He noted that DMF has a wide range of applications including being used in the production of polyurethane, and pharmaceutical and agricultural chemical products.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

On the supply front, the analyst said that Jiutian is now the second-largest producer of DMF in the world, after the closure of a production facility in Zhejiang in May this year, which removed 180,000 tonnes in annual capacity from the global supply.

The removal of DMF production capacity may disrupt the equilibrium and cause tighter supply. This, coupled with high demand, can cause an upward squeeze on average selling prices, the analyst said.

According to the brokerage, average selling prices for DMF rose from 4,512 yuan (S$918) per tonne in Q2 to 5,927 yuan per tonne in Q3 2020. Spot prices for DMF as at Nov 3, 2020 was around 11,950 yuan per tonne.

The brokerage believes that demand and prices for industrial products manufactured in China look sustainable, as other manufacturing nations are still suffering from Covid-19.

It said that Jiutian's earnings hit an inflection point in Q2 2020, when it reported a net profit, turning around from a loss for the year-ago period. This was mainly from the lower price of methanol, its primary raw material, the analyst said. He added that it is likely for methanol costs to remain low on the back of a weak oil price environment, providing a significant boost to earnings.

The analyst also noted that investors could have a boost in confidence from Jiutian's recent share placement, which was undertaken mainly by a new base of institutional shareholders.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 4, 2020 04:27 PM
Consumer

M&S slides to first loss as coronavirus hammers clothing sales

[LONDON] Britain's Marks & Spencer (M&S) reported the first loss in its 94 years as a publicly listed...

Nov 4, 2020 04:22 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks finish lower on US vote worries

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks finished lower on Wednesday on fears the US election result will be drawn out, while...

Nov 4, 2020 04:14 PM
Government & Economy

Poland to announce new restrictions to curb Covid-19

[WARSAW] Poland will announce more restrictions on Wednesday to stop the spread of the coronavirus, the prime...

Nov 4, 2020 04:11 PM
Government & Economy

No improper influence in investigation and prosecution of Parti Liyani: Shanmugam

LAW and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam has categorically stated that there was no improper influence in the...

Nov 4, 2020 04:11 PM
Banking & Finance

Australia's 'Big Four' banks pocket rate cuts, trim fixed loan rates

[SYDNEY] Australia's four major banks said on Wednesday they would not cut rates for a majority of their home loan...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Trump's strong showing in South erases Biden hopes for early win

UOB Q3 profit falls 40% to S$668m

Broker's take: DBS raises target price on FCT, says retail sales rebound may be sustainable

Gold slides on dollar bounce as early US poll results trickle in

Stocks to watch: UOB, CapitaLand, Great Eastern, Parkway Life Reit, SIA Engineering

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for