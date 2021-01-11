You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Broker's take: UOBKH raises TP for Singapore Medical Group on potential offer

Mon, Jan 11, 2021 - 12:47 PM
michellezhu@sph.com.sg@MichZhuBT

UOB Kay Hian has maintained its "buy" call on Singapore Medical Group (SMG) with a higher target price of S$0.46 compared to S$0.37 previously, following the group's Dec 20 disclosure of a possible transaction involving the company's shares.

The stock has risen 12 per cent to S$0.33 since the announcement, although discussions remain preliminary, noted analyst Lucas Teng in a report on Monday.

Assuming a potential offer, he believes SMG should be valued at a slight premium or at least similar to its peers, given the group's expansion in high-growth markets, as well as organic growth initiatives from the addition of medical specialists.

Based on his projections, the counter is currently trading to 17 times FY2020 forward price-to-earnings (P/E) and 12 times FY2021 P/E. This comes even as SMG's 2020 earnings were impacted by Covid-19, added Mr Teng, as the group recently posted a 49.5 per cent drop in net profit for H1 2020 on lower revenue.

With SMG's management highlighting pent-up demand for elective medical services during the latest half-year results announcement, Mr Teng foresees a faster recovery in the group's patient load. He has raised his FY2020-2021 net profit forecasts for SMG by 4 per cent and 12 per cent respectively as a stronger-than-expected recovery for such demand could lift patient loads to 80-85 per cent of pre-Covid levels in 2021, in his view.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"Based on our channel checks, we believe demand for elective medical services remained robust in H2 2020. This could be likely due to the diversion of travel expenditure to healthcare expenditure, as well as an increasingly health-conscious population amid Covid-19. This would likely support earnings of healthcare players, such as SMG, in H2 2020," said the analyst.

"Recent offers for healthcare peers were done at 26-31 times implied forward P/E... Assuming its patient load recovers to 80-85 per cent of pre-Covid levels in 2021, SMG would still be trading at a discount to recent offer premiums as well as peers' average of 17 times 2021F P/E," he concluded.

Shares of SMG were trading 3 per cent or S$0.01 higher at S$0.34 as at the midday break on Monday.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 11, 2021 12:41 PM
Government & Economy

Malaysia buys additional 12.2 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia on Monday signed a deal to buy an additional 12.2 million doses of a Covid-19 vaccine...

Jan 11, 2021 12:35 PM
Government & Economy

AGC reviewing training for prosecutors to improve administration of justice

TRAINING and guidance for prosecutors are being reviewed to strengthen the administration of justice, Attorney-...

Jan 11, 2021 12:12 PM
Energy & Commodities

Gold hits near six-week low on firmer dollar, higher Treasury yields

[BENGALURU] Gold prices touched a near six-week low on Monday, extending losses from the previous session, as a...

Jan 11, 2021 12:11 PM
Transport

China approves high-speed railway project worth US$8.82b

[BEIJING] China's state planner said on Monday it approved a high-speed railway project connecting the Xiongan New...

Jan 11, 2021 12:05 PM
Government & Economy

Year on from first Covid-19 death, Wuhan basks in recovery

[WUHAN] One year ago, China announced the first death from a new virus in Wuhan - 12 months later, Covid-19 has...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: OCBC, Keppel, China Everbright, Chip Eng Seng, First Reit

Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley to delist some products in Hong Kong

MOM clarifies differences between ICT, other EP holders

Japan finds new coronavirus variant in travellers from Brazil

Indonesia sets new rules on payments systems

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for