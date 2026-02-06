This iconic foldie race will see cyclists compete in mixed-gender groups on an 800-metre urban circuit

Cyclists racing around the circuit during the last Brompton World Championship in Shanghai in October 2025. PHOTO: BROMPTON

THIS year’s OCBC Cycle - the largest mass cycling event in Singapore - will be held on the weekend of May 9-10, and what’s special about this 18th edition is the debut of the Brompton World Championship on the first day.

This will be only the second time that Singapore has hosted this iconic foldie race, having last done so in 2022 as part of the activities in the Tour de France Singapore Criterium.

It’s a high-energy race that will feature the iconic Le Mans-style start as participants dash to their Brompton foldable bikes, quickly unfold them and then set off around the urban circuit.

In a media release, OCBC Bank said that up to 200 cycling enthusiasts from Singapore and the region will get to take part in this race that starts and ends at OCBC Square at The Kallang, formerly known as the Singapore Sports Hub.

Participants will compete in mixed-gender groups of 20 and they must complete five laps on an 800-metre circuit in the qualifying stage.

The fastest 20 cyclists of each gender will progress to the finals where they will compete to be the overall male and female champion, with the grand prize being a Brompton World Championship special edition P Line bicycle worth S$4,995 that is currently not available for public sale.

Brompton Bicycle’s Asia-Pacific managing director Mark Smedley said: “This partnership (with OCBC Cycle) allows us to celebrate the joy of riding together – from friendly competition to shared moments on the course, and to welcome even more people into the Brompton community in Singapore and across the region.”

Phua Thye Xi, a 28-year-old retail specialist and avid Brompton cyclist, took part in the Brompton World Championship in Shanghai last year and he said he is eager to experience the atmosphere in Singapore this May.

“The thought of joining hundreds of fellow Brompton riders, all dressed in our funky attire and unfolding our bikes together, is something I am definitely looking forward to. More than just a fun competition, it’s the kind of event that reminds you why this community of foldie riders is so special,” he said.

A participant cycling along the scenic route on Benjamin Sheares Bridge at OCBC Cycle. PHOTO: OCBC CYCLE

Return of popular categories

Those who want to pedal on their Bromptons in a more relaxed setting can opt for the Foldie Ride by Brompton category, a 40 km event on a closed-road route that takes them past landmarks such as Benjamin Sheares Bridge, the Singapore Flyer, Gardens by the Bay and West Coast Highway.

When this category was first introduced in 2024, all 1,000 slots were snapped up within the first month of the start of registration. The organisers increased it to 1,500 for the 2025 edition.

However, last year’s OCBC Cycle eventually saw its races cancelled or converted to a virtual format due to an unexpected clash of dates with Singapore’s last general election on May 3.

This year, the other 40 km category – the Sportive Ride – will make its return along with The Straits Times Ride (20 km) and the Mighty Savers Kids Ride, with all cyclists able to pedal their way to the finish line inside the National Stadium.

There will also be a round-island virtual ride (a minimum of 120 km around Singapore) and a 100 km category that requires cyclists to complete their respective distances anytime from May 9 to June 8.

The Speedway SEA Championship, which featured teams from all over South-east Asia, has been taken out of the 2026 list.

Cyclists setting off from the start line at the OCBC Cycle in May 2024, the last time the event was staged in a fully physical format. PHOTO: OCBC CYCLE

OCBC said in its media release that this year’s OCBC Cycle is expected to attract close to 7,000 cyclists across all the categories.

The bank’s new group chief executive officer Tan Teck Long said that the aim of the inaugural edition back in 2009 was to give back to the community “with a cycling experience that no one else could put together”.

“OCBC Cycle has become more than just a ride on closed roads. It is a celebration of friendships and family bonds. Year after year, we work closely with the organiser, government agencies and partners to stage an event that is safe and accessible,” he added.

Registration for OCBC Cycle is now open and more details of the categories and fees can be found on the official website ( www.ocbccycle.com ). There are discounted rates of more than 30 per cent during the launch weekend that ends on Sunday.