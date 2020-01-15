You are here

BT gets on Habitap app to reach 60,000 users with business news

Tie-up comes as BT explores non-traditional distribution channels to reach targeted audiences
Wed, Jan 15, 2020 - 5:50 AM
claudiat@sph.com.sg@ClaudiaTanBT

BT_20200115_CTHABITAP14_4005706.jpg
The Habitap app allows users to use smart devices to gain access to homes and offices.
BT PHOTO: LEE KIM SIANG

Singapore

THE Business Times (BT) will be reaching out to almost 60,000 readers for a start in offices and homes through a partnership with smart office and smart home platform developer Habitap.

Under the exclusive partnership, BT will curate a selection of complimentary business news for the Habitap app. The app is used every day by those working and living in Habitap-powered buildings. It allows users to use smart devices to gain access to homes and offices, among other services such as fault reporting.

The partnership comes as BT explores non-traditional distribution channels to reach targeted audiences, according to BT's editor Wong Wei Kong.

"It is one way to introduce new readers to our business content, and since this is an everyday app, it will also give us an opportunity to build connectivity with users" said Mr Wong.

"Given Habitap's plans to deploy its app in overseas projects, it will also open up interesting possibilities for us," he added.

Currently, some 50,000 people use the Habitap app in office properties. The app is used in projects such as Keppel Bay Tower, Alice at Mediapolis, Paya Lebar Quarter, Marina Bay Financial Centre, One Raffles Quay, Duo and Marina One. The office app allows users to use mobile phones as their access cards, with dynamic access control to room bookings, rooms assigned or high security areas within the office. This access can also be granted across countries.

Beyond offices, Habitap also extended its services to condominiums.

It has a current community at Highline Residences, Corals at Keppel Bay, The Clement Canopy and Park Place Residences with 8,000 users. Over the next two years, it is planning to deploy its app at new condominiums to reach some 24,000 users. Like the office app, the home app serves as an access card. It also has a range of other services including facilities booking and remote control of home devices.

Franklin Tang, chief executive officer of Habitap, believes that users will stand to benefit from the additional feature of the app.

"The partnership with BT further adds value to Habitap's users who already enjoy seamless, innovative smart features in an integrated app for both their home and office. With access to the latest news every day, we are further integrating a new and useful feature to give our community a more powerful user experience," said Mr Tang.

"We are excited with this exclusive partnership with BT and look forward to more collaborations with SPH (Singapore Press Holdings)," he added.

The BT content will be rolled out progressively for Habitap's different projects.

