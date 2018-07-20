BT journalist wins at inaugural SGX Orb Awards

The Business Times’ February article on Creative's unveiling of its new Super X-Fi headphone, which led the company's otherwise-moribund share price to leap to a decade high, won journalist Marissa Lee an award in the Singapore Exchange's (SGX) Orb Awards.

The awards were given out at the exchange's annual Media Appreciation Night - an event which recognises excellence in financial journalism and content - on Thursday.

The story clinched the award under The Hidden Gem category, which seeks to honour features or analyses of under-covered stocks listed on SGX, uncovering a fresh angle that investors or analysts may have missed.

Ms Lee said: "At The Business Times, we work hard to provide our readers with actionable and insightful information about the Singapore stock market, and it’s great that we are recognised for this!"

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Chan Chao Peh from The Edge won the Story of the Year award on securities, with his story titled "SGX versus HKEX", which focused on Singapore companies such as Razer and Centurion Corp opting for a listing in Hong Kong, instead of or in addition to Singapore. The article discussed the requirements, pros and cons of listing on either stock exchange, as well as what Singapore could do to raise its game.

Tan Huileng from CNBC won the Story of the Year with her piece, "China is working to change global commodities trading – to its own benefit", about Chinese exchanges wooing international commodities traders in a bid to overtake longstanding benchmark prices.

Former Straits Times senior correspondent Goh Eng Yeow won in the Your Opinion Counts category with his article titled "Small Change: You don’t have to be super-smart to get rich", while Frederick Lim from Channel NewsAsia won in "The Visual Treat" category with his game show format video titled "Money Mind Stock Investment Challenge 2017".

Some 100 entries were received from local and overseas producers of content, demonstrating Singapore’s relevance as an international financial hub, SGX said. These included submissions and third-party nominations from print and broadcast media, online news sites backed by publishing companies, as well as independent writers such as bloggers and investment websites.

The judging was done by an independent panel comprising senior executives from Deloitte, Google News Lab, Nasdaq and an international broadcasting industry veteran.

Teo Ai June, head of marketing and communications at SGX, said: “The rise of social media and mobile technology has transformed the way investors consume financial news, challenging content producers in new ways. The SGX Orb Awards are an opportunity for us to recognise and encourage journalists and bloggers alike to produce insightful and engaging stories that help the public make better-informed investment decisions.”