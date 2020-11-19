You are here

Bukit Sembawang acting CEO resigns for personal reasons

Thu, Nov 19, 2020 - 6:09 PM
BUKIT Sembawang Estates' acting chief executive officer, chief financial officer, and company secretary Ooi Chee Eng has tendered his resignation "for personal reasons", the mainboard-listed property developer said on Thursday after the market closed.

Mr Ooi is now serving notice, and his last day with the company will be Feb 17, 2021.

Mr Ooi, 48, had been CFO and company secretary since August 2018. He had assumed the role of acting CEO from Sept 1, 2019, following former CEO Ng Chee Seng's retirement upon completing his contractual term of office.

"The board is actively searching for potential candidates to fill the positions vacated by Mr Ooi," said Bukit Sembawang, adding that it will make the necessary announcements when suitable candidates are identified.

Bukit Sembawang shares closed at S$3.91 on Thursday before the news, down S$0.02 or 0.51 per cent.

