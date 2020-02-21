You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Bukit Sembawang sells nearly two-thirds of homes at Luxus Hills' final phase

Fri, Feb 21, 2020 - 3:38 PM
fiolam@sph.com.sg@FionaLamBT

bukit sembawang - luxus hills - contemporary colltn.JPG
The 39 houses at the Luxus Hills (Contemporary Collection) comprise 30 inter-terraces, six corner terraces, a pair of semi-detached homes, and one villa.
PHOTO: BUKIT SEMBAWANG ESTATES

REAL estate developer Bukit Sembawang Estates Limited on Friday said it has sold 25 out of the 39 units at the Luxus Hills (Contemporary Collection) following private previews.

The Contemporary Collection is the final phase of Bukit Sembawang’s 999-year leasehold landed development in the Seletar Hills estate.

The 25 landed homes sold include inter-terraces, corner terraces, semi-detached houses and a villa.

Prices started from S$3.3 million for inter-terraces. The average selling price was S$2,060 per square foot, Bukit Sembawang said.

The mainboard-listed firm said it saw “strong interest” from buyers at the previous phase of the development, Luxus Hills (Signature Collection), last August.

SEE ALSO

The multimillionaire family shaping Singapore's iconic skyline

Previews for the Contemporary Collection will end on Friday, and show houses will be closed. The remaining units will be released in phases.

Bukit Sembawang offered deferred payment schemes for the Contemporary Collection, seeing as they were “extremely well-received” for the Signature Collection, the company said. About 75 per cent of buyers opted for them during the preview weekend for the Signature Collection.

One of the schemes allows buyers to move in immediately with a 20 per cent down payment, while another allows them to reserve their home of choice with a 10 per cent deposit.

Such deferred payment schemes give buyers more flexibility in buying a landed property, and also cater to homebuyers who are waiting for proceeds from the sale of their properties or are undergoing collective sales, Bukit Sembawang added.

The 39 houses at the Contemporary Collection comprise 30 inter-terraces, six corner terraces, a pair of semi-detached homes, and one villa.

The five-bedroom units span land sizes ranging from 150 to 566 square metres (sq m), with a built-up area of 344 to 560 sq m.

Luxus Hills is near Greenwich V, NEX, AMK Hub, Waterway Point, Compass Point and Seletar Mall.

Educational institutions in the vicinity include Catholic High School, CHIJ St Nicholas Girls’ School, Ai Tong School, Rosyth School, Nanyang Junior College and Nanyang Polytechnic.

Following the launch of the Contemporary Collection landed homes, Bukit Sembawang will now focus on developing its 99-year land parcels at Nim Road, also in the Seletar Hills estate.

Shares of Bukit Sembawang were down S$0.02 or 0.4 per cent to S$4.55 as at 3.23pm on Friday, after the announcement.

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 21, 2020 04:43 PM
Companies & Markets

SIAS and its advisers to remain independent, let Hyflux PnP holders 'decide for themselves'

THE Securities Investors Association (Singapore), or SIAS, and its advisers will not be swayed by statements made to...

Feb 21, 2020 04:39 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks finish lower on virus worries

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks closed sharply lower Friday as the rising toll from the deadly coronavirus outside...

Feb 21, 2020 04:34 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stocks dip at open

[LONDON] European stock markets fell at the start of trade on Friday with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index down 0.5...

Feb 21, 2020 04:24 PM
Government & Economy

Malaysia probes dozens over virus misinformation

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia is investigating 27 people for allegedly spreading misinformation about the deadly new...

Feb 21, 2020 04:23 PM
Companies & Markets

Singapore banks see 10% of portfolio vulnerable to virus outbreak impact

SWEPT into fresh uncertainty from the virus outbreak, Singapore banks are cautious over the next three to six months...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly