Bumitama Agri H2 earnings rise 7.4% to 1.5 trillion rupiah on record-high Q4 revenue

The group’s total dividend for the year will be S$0.0935 per share – an all-time high

Bumitama Agri's revenue for the half-year climbed 11.8% year on year to 10.2 trillion rupiah, from 9.1 trillion rupiah. PHOTO: REUTERS

[SINGAPORE] Indonesian palm oil producer Bumitama Agri posted a net profit of 1.5 trillion rupiah (S$120 million) for its second half ended Dec 31, 2025, up 7.4 per cent from 1.4 trillion rupiah in H2 2024.

Its earnings per share (EPS) for the six months stood at 886 rupiah, up from 825 rupiah in the year-ago period, the group said on Friday (Feb 27).

Revenue for the half-year climbed 11.8 per cent year on year to 10.2 trillion rupiah, from 9.1 trillion rupiah.

The improvements came as the company recorded its highest ever quarterly revenue for Q4 2025, of 6.3 trillion rupiah, which surpassed the previous record high it achieved.

On the back of a robust financial performance, the company proposed a final dividend per share of S$0.0322 for FY2025. This brings its total dividend per share for the year to S$0.0935, which the group said is an all-time-high distribution and a 41 per cent increase from the prior financial year.

Shares of Bumitama Agri closed 9.5 per cent or S$0.14 lower at S$1.33 on Thursday.