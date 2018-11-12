You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Bumitama Agri Q3 profit inches up 1.4% to 270b rupiah

Mon, Nov 12, 2018 - 9:48 AM
ann@sph.com.sg

BUMITAMA Agri saw only a slight 1.4 per cent rise in third-quarter net profit to 269.89 billion rupiah (S$25.3 million) due to a drop in the selling prices of crude palm oil and palm kernel, the Indonesian company announced on Monday before the stock market opened.

Revenue for the three months ended Sept 30 slipped 6.5 per cent to 1.92 trillion rupiah from a year ago.

Cost of sales dropped 7.6 per cent to 1.33 trillion rupiah, while interest income increased by 59.6 per cent to 53.6 billion rupiah, mainly on the back of advances extended to the plasma farmers.

But the company saw foreign exchange losses swell to 27.5 billion rupiah from 6.43 billion rupiah a year ago, mainly due to translation losses on US dollar denominated borrowings from the weakening of the rupiah against the greenback.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The company said the increase in the supply of palm oil continues to keep palm oil prices low.

"We do not foresee any changes in palm oil prices in the near future unless there are changes affecting supply anddemand dynamics," it said in a statement.

Bumitama said it anticipates improvement in its production volume to continue into the remaining months of 2018 which will help to mitigate the impact of low palm oil prices.

"The group will continue to strengthen its business strategies, improve cost management and increase contribution from newly matured plantations," it added.

Bumitama shares last traded at 62 Singapore cents on Friday.

Editor's Choice

BT_20181112_JASHELL_3613760.jpg
Nov 12, 2018
Consumer

Shell adds local flavours to upgraded Shell Select stations

BP_PAP_121118_1.jpg
Nov 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Big test awaits 4G leaders as next GE nears

BP_MAS_121118_4.jpg
Nov 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

MAS, SGX leverage blockchain tech to settle tokenised assets

Most Read

1 Why Elon Musk fears artificial intelligence
2 LTA announces changes to parking provisions from February 2019
3 LTA to allow fewer carpark spaces in private developments from Feb 2019; announces 5 car-lite precincts
4 From cell to table: the evolution of food
5 Hot stock: Genting Singapore shares jump 8% in early trading after posting 46% rise in Q3 profits
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_creditcards_121118_25.jpg
Nov 12, 2018
Startups

E-wallets yet to change payment habits in Singapore: Worldpay report

BT_20181112_JASHELL_3613760.jpg
Nov 12, 2018
Consumer

Shell adds local flavours to upgraded Shell Select stations

BP_PAP_121118_1.jpg
Nov 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Big test awaits 4G leaders as next GE nears

BP_SGX_121118_24.jpg
Nov 12, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: SGX, Oxley, Gaylin, Federal International (2000), Valuetronics

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening