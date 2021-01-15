Business of looking good glows with work-from-home, mask-wearing

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
THE aesthetics and wellness industry is witnessing an unexpected surge in local demand for cosmetic enhancement procedures, which has made up for some of the loss of earnings from a lack of medical tourism.
A handful of Singapore-listed companies that have ventured into...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes