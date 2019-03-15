You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Businessman makes conditional cash offer for Fabchem China

Fri, Mar 15, 2019 - 10:14 PM
marilee@sph.com.sg@MarissaLeeBT

SINGAPOREAN businessman Henry Wee has launched a conditional cash offer for shares of explosives maker Fabchem China at S$0.158 apiece.

The offer was triggered after Mr Wee, who is also invested in Sim Leisure Group and Imperium Crown, acquired a 29.9 per cent stake in Fabchem China from DNX Australia on Friday for S$2.2 million or S$0.158 per share.

The S$0.158 per share offer represents a 6.76 per cent premium over the volume-weighted average price (VWAP) of Fabchem shares over the last 12 months. This is also the last traded price of Fabchem China on March 1 before trading was halted pending an announcement.

Mr Wee's wife, Tan Geok Bee, already controls 9.65 per cent of Fabchem through Fivestar Limited. So the acquisition raised the Wees' combined stake to 39.55 per cent, triggering a mandatory general offer.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The offer is conditional upon the Wees having received, by the close of the offer, valid acceptances for them to control more than 50 per cent of Fabchem China.

Mr Wee's offer vehicle is Triple Vision, which was incorporated in Singapore last April as a management consultancy service company.

An offer document will be despatched within the next three weeks and the offer will remain open for acceptances for a period of at least 28 days from when the offer document goes out.

Once the offer closes, the offeror said it will conduct a comprehensive review of the operations, management and financial position of Fabchem, and evaluate various strategic options. Pending this review, the offeror intends for Fabchem to continue with its existing activities.

The second-largest shareholder in Fabchem is Fortsmith Investments, with a 32.35 per cent stake. Fortsmith is owned by Sun Bowen, an executive director of Fabchem since 2005 who is now its non-executive and non-independent director. Mr Sun is also executive chairman of Imperium Crown.

Mr Wee is Imperium Crown's largest shareholder with a 22.83 per cent stake. He also took a placement for a 2.2 per cent stake in Sim Leisure Group ahead of its listing in Singapore last month. 

In September last year, Sim Leisure signed a Memorandum of Understanding to build and operate a theme park on Imperium Crown's piece of land in Shandong Province's Wonder Stone Park. 

Trading in Fabchem shares will resume on Monday. Fabchem has been placed on the SGX watch-list since 2017, and has 36 months from June 5, 2017 to record a VWAP of at least S$0.20 and an average daily market cap of S$40 million or more over the last six months.

The offeror said: "Shareholders who are not prepared to bear the risks associated with the company being placed on the watch-list (which may subsequently result in a delisting) will benefit from the cash exit provided through the offer."

Companies & Markets

Eneco Energy seeks to postpone AGM

Jawala H1 net profit flat at RM6.03m amid bank account freeze

The Straits Times partners SGX in new educational series for retail investors

Neo Group breaks ground on new high-tech HQ, to lease space to F&B startups

Hot stock: Oxley up 3% after S$1.03b offer for Chevron House

Lippo Karawaci: S&P places CCC+ rating on review with 'positive implications'; Moody's affirms B3 rating

Editor's Choice

BP_SGcbd_150319_1.jpg
Mar 15, 2019
Garage

Singapore corporate venture capital players stay upbeat

lwx_HDB_150319_4.jpg
Mar 15, 2019
Real Estate

PropNex calls for revisions in cooling measures

BT_20190313_CUTEDGE13_3722108.jpg
Mar 13, 2019
Garage

GGV Capital's Jenny Lee to speak at forum of Cutting Edge thought leaders

Mar 15, 2019
Companies & Markets

Datapulse gets shareholders' nod to move into hotel investments

Most Read

1 Sibor surge driving mortgage rates up
2 Singapore's first bitcoin trial: Quoine exchange found liable for reversing B2C2's trades
3 AEW sells Rivervale Mall for S$230m to SC Capital Partners
4 Thomson Medical names new CFO; appoints Peter Lim's son as director
5 Keppel Infrastructure Trust, Oxley call for trading halts pending announcements
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

singapore condos.jpg
Mar 15, 2019
Real Estate

New private home sales up 18.5% y-o-y in February

doc74hkup34jnk17d4m7alz_doc6vhbxcfuaiq1dyhbvggz.jpg
Mar 15, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

lwx_keppel_150319_32.jpg
Mar 15, 2019
Companies & Markets

Keppel Infra Trust ups equity fundraising to S$500.8m on strong demand

Neo Group’s new high-tech headquarters and catering hub
Mar 15, 2019
Companies & Markets

Neo Group breaks ground on new high-tech HQ, to lease space to F&B startups

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening