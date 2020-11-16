You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Businessman Mark Wee makes offer for Blumont at 80% discount

Mon, Nov 16, 2020 - 10:54 PM
leemx@sph.com.sg@LeeMeixianBT

BUSINESSMAN Mark Wee Liang Yee has triggered a mandatory unconditional cash offer to buy out Blumont Group after acquiring from Ultimate Horizon a 50.8 per cent stake in the company.

The transaction was done through the purchase of some 14 billion shares at S$0.0004 each. As a result, it is making a similar offer for the shares it does not already own at the same price.

But unlike most offers which are at premiums to the prevailing trading prices, Mr Wee's offer carries an approximately 80 per cent discount to Blumont's share price, whether for the one-, three- or six-month period leading up to its last trading day before the offer.

So far, Ultimate Horizon has undertaken to reject the offer for its remaining 29.5 per cent stake in the firm.

Ultimate Horizon is owned by Malaysian businessman and non-executive chairman of Blumont, Siaw Lu Howe. It had in August 2017 launched a mandatory takeover of the company at 0.0182 Singapore cent apiece, but failed to amass sufficient acceptances to push the deal through.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Mr Wee has been managing companies involved in the development of commercial projects as well as numbers forecast operations in Sarawak since the early 1980s.

He is currently the executive chairman and major shareholder of WHT Capital, an investment management and holding company, in Malaysia, and the executive deputy chairman and CEO of Bursa-listed hospitality firm Landmarks Berhad.

Mr Wee said that he intends to review Blumont's business to identify areas in which its strategic direction and operations can be enhanced, which may involve the disposal or cessation of underperforming businesses and assets, the purchase of new assets and the redeployment of certain employees in the future. He also intends to keep the company listed.

Blumont was one of the companies implicated in the 2013 penny stock collapse. Its latest annual report listed its business as investment holding, sterilisation and polymerisation services and property development.

Two weeks ago, its CEO Lee Tak Meng said that he had resigned. Mr Lee was appointed CEO only in April last year, and is said to be leaving to pursue other growth opportunities. His last day with the company is Nov 30.

Blumont's shares closed at S$0.002 on Monday.

UOB Kay Hian is the financial adviser to the offeror.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Hyflux placed under judicial management

Broker's take: DBS upgrades Apac Realty to 'buy' on steady transactions, valuations

Hot stock: Genting Singapore jumps to five-month high on surprise earnings rebound

Yinda Infocomm inks subscription agreement to issue new shares for S$5.8m

Starburst's bosses interviewed in corruption probe; shares plunge 68%

Hot stock: Medtecs jumps 13% as firm eyes mainboard transfer

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 16, 2020 10:53 PM
Consumer

Home Depot to buy HD Supply Holdings in US$8b deal

[ATLANTA] Home Depot said on Monday it would buy industrial goods wholesaler HD Supply Holdings in a deal valued at...

Nov 16, 2020 10:47 PM
Stocks

US: Wall St up as Moderna says vaccine 94.5% effective

[NEW YORK] Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Monday after Moderna said its experimental vaccine was 94.5...

Nov 16, 2020 10:05 PM
Government & Economy

Support for effective vaccine and rules-based multilateral trading system crucial ahead of G20 Summit: Lawrence Wong

[SINGAPORE] Singapore hopes the Group of 20 (G20) Summit this weekendwill boost support for the World Health...

Nov 16, 2020 09:49 PM
Consumer

Tyson Foods beats sales estimates on strong pork, beef demand

[ARKANSAS] Tyson Foods beat quarterly sales estimates on Monday, as the largest US meat processor benefited from...

Nov 16, 2020 08:17 PM
Technology

Moderna says its vaccine is 94.5% effective in preventing Covid-19

[WASHINGTON] Moderna said on Monday its experimental vaccine was 94.5 per cent effective in preventing Covid-19...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Hot stock: Genting Singapore jumps to five-month high on surprise earnings rebound

Hyflux placed under judicial management

Foreigners hold dear to Singapore property

Singapore's Oct new home sales halve on fewer launches, options curbs

Starburst's bosses interviewed in corruption probe; shares plunge 68%

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for