Businessmen in Singapore placed on China’s wanted list weeks after money laundering raid in 2023

TWO businessmen living in Singapore since 2021 have been placed on the wanted list in China for their involvement in a cross-border online gambling syndicate.

Su Shuiming and Su Shuijun were first added to the list in September 2023, just weeks after the Commercial Affairs Department led a police operation that saw the arrest of 10 foreigners in a S$3 billion money laundering case.

The investigative journalism group, Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP), and The Straits Times (ST) learnt that the two men are among 74 suspects currently on the run from the authorities in China.

This is based on an updated notice in March from the Public Security Bureau in Zibo, China, which stated that the 74 suspects are staying abroad illegally.

According to the bureau, Su Shuiming and Su Shuijun are among the 74 people who were involved in an online gambling syndicate.

The men are also on a list of individuals with significant property holdings in Dubai, according to leaked records of property sales transactions that the OCCRP published on its website on May 14.

SEE ALSO Data leak reveals links between money laundering accused Su Jianfeng and sale of Dubai properties

ST and OCCRP independently verified that both men purchased multiple units in Dubai.

Checks show that the men, who are not the only individuals wanted in China who lived in Singapore, are linked to each other and to several others in the money laundering case.

Five of the 10 foreigners arrested in the anti-money laundering operation in August 2023 were placed on China’s wanted list between 2017 and 2023 for their involvement in criminal activities, including online gambling.

When contacted, a Singapore Police Force spokesman declined to say if Su Shuiming and Su Shuijun are involved in or assisting with any investigations in the Republic.

Sprawling house

Su Shuiming, who holds passports from Cambodia and Cyprus, is originally from China. While in Singapore, he lived in a sprawling house in Fourth Avenue in Bukit Timah.

Su Shuiming’s registered address at Fourth Avenue remains occupied by a man who claimed to be his employee. PHOTO: ANDREW WONG, ST

When ST visited the residence on May 6, a man, who claimed Su Shuiming was his boss, came to the gate and said the foreign national took his family with him when he left Singapore. He declined to reveal the destination.

The home, which had four cars parked in the compound, is currently being looked after by two domestic helpers.

An avid golfer, Su Shuiming joined Sentosa Golf Club in November 2021.

Money laundering convicts Su Baolin and Zhang Ruijin, and accused Lin Baoying, Su Yongcan and Su Zigen also joined the club, where foreigners once had to pay S$950,000 to be a member, that same month.

In response to queries from ST, a spokesman for the club said it is cooperating with the authorities on investigations and is unable to disclose any information on Su Shuiming.

Separately, Su Shuijun, who also holds passports from Cambodia and Cyprus, has been a member of the Seletar Golf Club since November 2022. The club did not respond to queries from ST.

Su Shuijun previously lived in a 27,000 sq ft good class bungalow (GCB) at Queen Astrid Park.

The GCB was emptied out when ST visited on May 6. Neighbours confirmed that a Su Shuijun had lived there for around two years.

Su Shuijun had lived in a good class bungalow at Queen Astrid Park, which has since been emptied out. ST PHOTO: ANDREW WONG

The neighbours, who did not want to be identified, said he moved out in February with his wife and two children.

Su Shuiming is listed as a director and shareholder of four companies in Singapore – Feifan Holdings, Hengxin Property Investment Management, Hong Sheng Property Investment Management and Quan Hui Technologies.

All except for Quan Hui Technologies are registered to his personal address in Fourth Avenue.

ST visited Quan Hui Technologies’ office in Temasek Boulevard on May 6, but found an immigration firm instead.

An immigration firm was in the Temasek Boulevard unit that was registered to Quan Hui Technologies. PHOTO: ANDREW WONG, ST

An employee of the firm said she had not heard of Quan Hui Technologies, but added that it could have been a previous tenant.

She said the immigration firm moved into the office in October 2023.

Links to others

Business records show Quan Hui Technologies is a “live” company. Bedok resident Wang Junjie, a naturalised Singaporean originally from Shanghai, was listed as the secretary of the firm until Dec 29, 2023.

Wang, who held positions in nine companies linked to three of the convicts in the money laundering case, had his registration as a qualified individual cancelled by the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority in January.

Su Shuijun is the shareholder and owner of three firms – Kaihang Property Investment Management, Mengyue Property Investment Management and Brilliance SG Investment.

Kaihang and Mengyue are registered to his Queen Astrid Park address.

ST visited Brilliance SG Investment’s office in Paya Lebar on May 6 and found Parkway Suites, a serviced office, at the address.

Parkway Suites was found at the Paya Lebar address of Brilliance SG Investment. PHOTO: ANDREW WONG, ST

An employee said Parkway Suites provides office spaces or addresses that companies can use to register in Singapore.

Checks show Su Shuijun was a director and shareholder of Bosing Technologies until Sep 25, 2023. Wang is still listed as the secretary of Bosing Technologies, a wholesaler of lighting and lighting accessories.

Su Shuiming and Su Shuijun are also linked to a Philippine national who is the director of seven firms registered to them.

She was made director of five of the firms on May 25, 2023, and the other two firms two days later on May 27.

ST visited her home in Bedok Reservoir three times between May 6 and May 9, but an occupant declined to answer any questions.

On May 14, a domestic helper said her employer had left for the Philippines a week earlier with her husband and their two children.

The helper said her employer continues to monitor the flat through cameras installed in the home.

Hong Kong business records verified by OCCRP and ST show Su Shuiming is a direct associate in more than 20 companies, and Su Shuijun is a direct associate in one firm.

Su Shuijun used a unit at Gramercy Park, a condominium in Grange Road, to register the company.

Su Haijin and Su Baolin’s wife, Ma Ning, also have units in the same estate.

Cypriot national Su Haijin was convicted of resisting arrest and money laundering in April, and sentenced to 14 months’ jail.

Cambodian national Su Baolin was sentenced that same month to 14 months’ jail after pleading guilty to three charges – two for money laundering and one for abetting false representations made to the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore. THE STRAITS TIMES