You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Buy-out offer for Kingboard Copper 'not fair but reasonable', says IFA

Thu, May 02, 2019 - 7:50 PM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

THE buy-out offer for mainboard-listed Kingboard Copper Foil Holdings is "not fair but reasonable", the independent financial adviser (IFA) has said, in a circular on Thursday.

SooChow CSSD Capital Markets (Asia) advised the company's independent directors to recommend that shareholders accept the deal, which dangles S$0.60 in cash for each share.

Controlling shareholder Kingboard Laminates Holdings' previous offer of a lower S$0.40 a share failed in 2017 when it was deemed neither fair nor reasonable.

But the IFA, laying out its analysis of the latest bid, noted that the offeror and its concert parties already control 88.41 per cent of the company.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The offeror intends to privatise the company and will exercise its right of compulsory acquisition once it is able to do so, the IFA also noted.

"The offer represents a realistic opportunity for shareholders to realise their entire investment in cash, taking into account the low trading liquidity prior to the offer announcement date," SooChow CSSD Capital Markets (Asia) said in its letter to the independent directors.

The description of "not fair but reasonable" - which was recently applied to Nojima Asia-Pacific's offer for Courts Asia by KPMG Corporate Finance - has previously raised minority shareholders' hackles, during other privatisation attempts on the Singapore bourse.

The Securities Industry Council regards an offer as "fair" if the offer price is equal to or more than the value of the target securities that are the subject of the offer.

Meanwhile, the IFA should weigh factors such as the offeror's existing voting rights and the market liquidity of the securities in passing judgment on whether the offer is "reasonable".

Bourse filings show that Kingboard Copper's net asset value stood at HK$3.8027 (S$0.656) per share as at Dec 31, 2018.

Offeror Kingboard Laminates Holdings is majority-owned by Hong Kong's Kingboard Holdings, which makes and sells laminates, printed circuit boards, chemicals and magnetic products.

Kingboard Copper closed flat at the offer price of S$0.60 on Thursday.

Companies & Markets

Falcon Energy presents new debt plan to Series 001 noteholders

OUE H-Trust posts 6.3% fall in Q1 DPS to 1.18 Singapore cents

Hi-P posts surprise Q1 earnings growth on lower forex costs

ARA US Hospitality Trust prices IPO at US$0.88 per stapled security to raise US$498m

Olam, Gabon joint venture gets sustainable certification for oil palm plantation in Africa

SIIC Environment Q1 profit jumps 47.3% to 150m yuan

Editor's Choice

BT_20190502_PHENG2_3769368.jpg
May 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Heng Swee Keat reaffirms PAP-NTUC symbiotic ties

BT_20190502_VISAMSONITETURN_3768995.jpg
May 2, 2019
Consumer

Samsonite's Changi Airport outlet will be its Jewel in the crown

lwx_sgx_020519_33.jpg
May 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore stock market value grows 3.1% in April

Most Read

1 Collapse of Hillview, Joo Chiat projects stokes fears of more small developers going bust
2 Malaysia's ringgit and stocks are set for a rebound, Ex-CIMB chief Nazir says
3 Savings hacks for millennials and more
4 honestbee may face tough search for buyer
5 Oxley inks deal to sell Chevron House for S$1.03b
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

lwx_joel sng_020519_69_0.jpg
May 2, 2019
Garage

honestbee CEO Joel Sng steps down, LG scion Brian Koo to be interim CEO

lwx_joel sng_020519_69_0.jpg
May 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

lwx_MAS_020519_77.jpg
May 2, 2019
Banking & Finance

MAS, Bank of Canada trial could herald cheaper, faster and safer cross-border payments

May 2, 2019
Real Estate

'Buyer the bigger beneficiary' in Oxley's S$1.03b sale of Chevron House: DBS analysts

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening