You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Buyout price for Indofood Agri raised to 32.75 S cents per share

Sun, Jun 02, 2019 - 5:06 PM
hspillai@sph.com.sg@SharanyaBT

INDOFOOD Sukses Makmur has raised its buyout offer price for Indofood Agri Resources (IndoAgri) to 32.75 Singapore cents per share from 27.75 Singapore cents previously, the mainboard-listed company announced in a bourse filing on Sunday.

Earlier on Friday, CIMB had also announced the revision in an SGX filing on behalf of the offeror.

The revised offer price represents a 26 per cent premium to IndoAgri's last traded share price of 26 Singapore cents on Apr 5, and a 42.1 per cent premium to its volume-weighted average price (VWAP) of 23.04 cents for the month up to the last trading day.

However, the new offer price still represents a steep 59 per cent discount to IndoAgri's unaudited net asset value per share of 79.8 Singapore cents, slightly down from the 65.2 per cent discount with the previous offer price.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The offeror does not intend to revise the final offer price.

The Indonesian conglomerate - popularly known as the maker of Indomie - and its concert parties owned 82.35 per cent of IndoAgri as at Friday, still shy of the 90 per cent threshold for the offer to turn unconditional.

The buyout offer for IndoAgri has received valid acceptances from shareholders, excluding concert parties, representing 7.82 per cent of IndoAgri's total shares as at Friday.

Given the offer price revision, IndoAgri will send a supplemental letter to shareholders with the advice of independent financial adviser, Novus Corporate Finance.

In its previous letter, Novus advised that the initial offer price of 28 cents per share, which was later adjusted to 27.75 cents in view of the FY2018 dividend, was "not fair but reasonable" and recommended that shareholders accept the offer. 

Reasons that Novus had deemed the original offer "not fair" were that the offer price was at a "significant discount" to IndoAgri's NAV per share, and that the premia of the offer price over the one-month, three-month and six-month VWAP was lower than the mean and median premia of those in previous privatisations.

Companies & Markets

S'pore market cap falls 5.1% in May as investors grow cautious

CapitaLand, CDL complete S$400m Liang Court mall purchase

An outsider to run UOB? 'Why not'? says Wee Ee Cheong

Creative gains 15% after revealing plans to integrate Super X-Fi tech into gaming laptops

Corporate digest

Alliance Healthcare ends Catalist debut at S$0.205 for a 2.5% premium over IPO price

Editor's Choice

BT_20190601_VIPOLICY1_3797854.jpg
Jun 1, 2019
Government & Economy

Leaders whose actions shock markets risk eroding public trust in policy makers

BT_20190601_LJHOTEL01_3798034.jpg
Jun 1, 2019
Consumer

Over 100 hotels to launch job redesign with government aid

lwx_sgx_010619_7.jpg
Jun 1, 2019
Companies & Markets

S'pore market cap falls 5.1% in May as investors grow cautious

Most Read

1 Bitcoin's rally masks uncomfortable fact: almost nobody uses it
2 The bond market is trying to tell us something
3 Fuss-free, reliable Teochew cuisine
4 Six Capital's ex-boss Patrick Teng sets up virtual currency firm
5 CapitaLand, CDL complete S$400m Liang Court mall purchase
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BT_20190601_VIPOLICY1_3797854.jpg
Jun 1, 2019
Government & Economy

Leaders whose actions shock markets risk eroding public trust in policy makers

lwx_singapore houses_010619_1.jpg
Jun 1, 2019
Real Estate

Housing loans shrink for a third consecutive month

BT_20190601_STPMLEE31FINAL_3798207.jpg
Jun 1, 2019
Government & Economy

Fundamental problem between US and China is 'mutual lack of strategic trust': PM Lee

BT_20190601_LJHOTEL01_3798034.jpg
Jun 1, 2019
Consumer

Over 100 hotels to launch job redesign with government aid

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening